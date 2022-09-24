Life
shoppingHome and GardenInterior Design

Accessorise Your Home On The Cheap With These 25 Total Amazon Bargains

They're all less than £20! No, we couldn't believe it either.

Turns out, you can truly trust Amazon with all your home decor desires
Amazon
Turns out, you can truly trust Amazon with all your home decor desires

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Let’s face it — when you’re on the hunt for some gorgeous new decorative pieces for your pad, Amazon might not be the first place you look. Traditionally, it’s somewhere I associate more with practical buys and gadgets galore.

But as it turns out, we’ve all been skipping over an absolute goldmine of affordable decor. In fact, the products I’ve found on Amazon are so pretty yet well-priced, it’s now one of my go-to sites for picking up cheap-yet-chic homeware buys. Here are some of my favourites.

1
Amazon
This TikTok-famous mirrored alarm clock
Unless you've been living under a rock, then you've probably seen this mirrored alarm clock doing the rounds on social media. Made famous on TikTok, it's the perfect contemporary bedside clock!
Get it from Amazon for £9.99
2
Amazon
This snuggly waffle blanket for cosy nights in
Perfect for autumn, this throw will look gorgeous slung over the arm of a sofa. It comes in a range of sizes and colours, and really is just as snuggly as it looks.
Get it from Amazon for £8.99
3
Amazon
These moon trinket dishes will give your room a little wintery update
For people like me who are always losing keys, rings, and clips, trinket dishes are well worth dotting around the home. This pretty yet moody pair will look right at home on any shelf or console table.
Get them from Amazon for £10.99
4
Amazon
Speaking of the moon, who can resist this totally dreamy planter?
For the celestial fans, you can't go wrong with this mini moon planter. With its unique crescent moon shape, and gorgeous gold finish, it'll make a super stylish home for a small succulent.
Get it from Amazon for £10.99
5
Amazon
These delicate string lights will set you back less than a takeaway coffee
In my opinion, you can never have too many sets of string lights! These ones are on a gorgeous copper wire that's 5m long, give off a gorgeous warm white glow, and are battery-powered for maximum ease.
Get it from Amazon for £2.98
6
Amazon
If you love a pop of colour, then this tufted duvet cover set is a total steal
This blush pink bedding set comes with a duvet cover and two pillowcases, and is available in both double and king sizing. If blush pink isn't your top pick, then check out the grey or silver instead!
Get it from Amazon for £17.99
7
Amazon
These minimalist line drawing prints are such a bargain
Subtle yet elegant, these minimalist prints wouldn't look out of place in a swanky boutique! They come in a set of six, and are each 8x10in – although if you want them a little bigger, you can upgrade to the 11x14in set.
Get them from Amazon for £6.99
8
Amazon
And these abstract vases are similar in style if you love a monochrome look
Ideal for showing off small bunches of blooms, these three mini vases would make a gorgeous addition to any abode. And if you aren't a great plant parent, then just fill them with faux flowers!
Get them from Amazon for £12.99
9
Amazon
I'm obsessed with this gorgeous cloud-shaped mirror
I've seen mirrors like this all over social media, and assumed they'd carry a hefty price tag. But turns out I was wrong – because this Scandi-inspired piece is just as affordable as it is aesthetic.
Get it from Amazon for £8.99
10
Amazon
And I'm just as in love with with this drop-shaped one
Is it possible for two things to be basically the same, but also so very different? With its less famous coffee bean shape, this version of the famous acrylic mirror just gives me maximum 'that girl' vibes.
Get it from Amazon for £8.99
11
Amazon
This rattan light shade that looks super spenny
Bound to feel bang on-brand for lovers of bohemian or Scandi style, this rattan beauty is the perfect pendant lampshade. Plus, it's also available in chocolate brown and dusty grey.
Get it from Amazon for £14.99
12
Amazon
This funky folding bedside lamp is super versatile
I love a hardworking product – and this lamp is definitely putting in the effort! Not only does it look super cute, it can be used as a hanging light, bedside lamp, reading lamp, and torch! Plus, there are three different brightness levels to choose from.
Get it from Amazon for £10.99
13
Amazon
I love how cosy and expensive this tufted rug looks
Made from high-quality recycled cotton, this rug is the perfect eco addition to any home. Adorned with a geometric pattern of tufting, it looks super expensive — but is actually really affordable.
Get it from Amazon for £14.95
14
Amazon
Or there's this boho-style one that'd look great on hard flooring
Small but mighty, this gorgeous rug is the perfect size for placing next to the bed. Boasting so many different textures, it'll bring depth to any space. Plus, I just love the tassels!
Get it from Amazon for £13.89
15
Amazon
And for a kids' room there's this super cute polar bear rug
Soft and cosy, this rug will bring playfulness and character to any child's bedroom. The polar bear is amazing – but there's loads of other animals too. I'm not gonna lie, I kind of want the sheep one for my own bedroom...
Get it from Amazon for £9.67
16
Amazon
PSA: These heart-shaped coasters are a total steal
Simple yet chic, these affordable slate coasters come in a set of four. Super durable, reviewers seem to love using them for their garden furniture, as they're more than capable of permanently living outside.
Get them from Amazon for £3.30
17
Amazon
These faux eucalyptus stems look really realistic
If you love the idea of indoor greenery, but have a history of being a really bad plant parent, then faux flora and fauna is definitely the way to go! These artificial eucalyptus stems come in a pack of 20, and look great both on their own or as part of a bouquet.
Get them from Amazon for £8.79
18
Amazon
This minimalist fruit bowl would look super chic in a monochrome kitchen
I love wire storage — so this fruit bowl is right up my street. Made from sturdy iron, it's super durable, and looks brilliant in this sleek black finish. But if you love metallic, then be sure to also check it out in gold!
Get it from Amazon for £14.99
19
Amazon
I love the neutral-toned jars that these 'sleep' candles come in
This pair of candles are made from soy wax, and infused with essential oils in relaxing scents like lavender, ylang ylang, and geranium. There are other scents available too – including a pair designed to promote intimacy and passion!
Get them from Amazon for £9.99
20
Amazon
This wire jewellery stand looks like a decor piece but is also super useful
I'm a real sucker for products that look really good while performing a vital function. This wire jewellery stand is a prime example, as it's really useful, and will also make a decorative addition to any shelf or bedside table.
Get it from Amazon for £13.85
21
Amazon
And this mini hanging rope basket fits the same bill
Ideal for stowing away less aesthetically-pleasing items, this mini hanging woven rope basket is another great example of a piece of storage that's just really nice to look at.
Get it from Amazon for £5.49
22
Amazon
This affordable pair of floating shelves
Made from solid pine and metal, this pair of floating shelves look really rustic and expensive. The towel holder makes me instantly think they'd really work well in a bathroom or kitchen.
Get them from Amazon for £16.99
23
Amazon
This subtly flower-shaped set of six dip bowls
There's something about having your own set of ramekins that just screams "I've got my sh*t together". So now that I've found this affordable porcelain set, I'm definitely buying them, and will probably end up serving chips and dips at every opportunity!
Get them from Amazon for £13.99
24
Amazon
These Command damage-free gold hooks are fancy yet fairly priced.
Best known for their hanging strips and mini decorating hooks, Command have gone and done something special with these hooks. They boast all the self-adhesive and renter-friendly qualities we associate with the brand – but are much nicer to look at!
Get them from Amazon for £4.89
25
Amazon
Keep your blankets organised in this foldaway storage ottoman.
I can't get enough of the plush corduroy finish of this sleek foldaway ottoman, which that doubles as a brilliant footstool. It also comes in a range of different colours, as well as a rectangular shape that's great if you've got lots to store.
Get it from Amazon for £14.95
Go To Homepage
Suggest a correction