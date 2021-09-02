Here’s What Life Is Like For Afghans Left Behind

WAKIL KOHSAR Ahmed (not his real name) and his family are squeezed into one room where they are in hiding.

Ahmed* has worked for the British Council in Afghanistan for many years. He is in hiding in Kabul with his wife and children, who are both under the age of 10, fearing for his life if the Taliban come to find him.

Ahmed is able to come to the UK under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) scheme but couldn’t get onto an evacuation flight due to the dangerous conditions and crowds at Kabul airport.

The last evacuation flight out of Kabul left on August 30 ending a 20-year war.

This is what a day in his life is like, told in his own words.

*his real name is being protected for his safety.

1am

I can’t sleep due to stress and fear.

Sometimes I wakeup at 1:00am, sometimes at 12:00am, sometimes at 5:00 am. All the time I feel like I’m living a nightmare.

Any time when I hear a door knock, I feel like there is someone knocking on my room door or I feel like there is someone searching for me.

My family is in a dreadful situation nowadays. The situation in Kabul is going to be worse day-by-day and I can’t go back home because our relatives know we left our hometown for the UK.

I really don’t know what to do.

We have no clothes and no other essentials. I am renting the room but I’m afraid if we have to stay here some more days, I can’t pay the bills.

4am

If I sleep well in the night then I wake up at 4:00am after I’ve prayed.

There are two small windows in the room but I can’t see anything from them because they are up to the ceiling.

There are no beds, just 2 blankets. And no other facilities, no living room, no kitchen.

At night I can hear people’s voices talking loudly and sometimes gun shots. I can also hear traffic.

I boil water for tea and then prepare something for breakfast for my kids and wife.

I hardly go out. When I do, I cover my face. I’ll go in the night or in the early morning to get some bread and eggs to cook and eat.

Life is so horrific.

9am

I have two young kids. Both of them ask us to take them out to the bazar. They don’t understand what’s going on.