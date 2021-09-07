Videos Show Kabul Protesters Rising Up Against The Taliban

Anger mounting on the streets of Kabul, people chanting "freedom" and "death to Pakistan". The demonstrators, many of them women, are in the centre of the Afghan capital #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/Jg5RDzFsiA

Afghan protests were suppressed by the Taliban on Tuesday as new videos reveal the “anger mounting on the streets of Kabul”.

BBC correspondent Yalda Hakim tweeted a clip of an extensive crowd – including women – marching through Afghanistan’s capital, shouting “freedom” and “death to Pakistan”.

It’s believed the demonstrators were protesting against Pakistan’s alleged interference in the Panjshir valley, the last stronghold of resistance against the Taliban which the terror group claimed to have conquered on Monday.

However, it was not long before the Taliban suppressed the protest.

Photojournalist Andrew Quilty tweeted: “For several kilometres well-disciplined Taliban members allowed a protest of approx 300-500 to continue through the streets of Kabul.

“Talibs guarding Zankbak Square, however, fired in the air, beat protesters, vandalised a vehicle leading them and tore cameras from journalists.”

He included a 16-second clip of several militants firing randomly into the streets of Kabul.

Notably, Reuters reported that there were no injuries.