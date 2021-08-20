Afghanistan’s national security leader is reportedly laying low in London after fleeing his home country.

Ahmad Zia Saraj, the head of the National Directorate of Security in Afghanistan, appears to have escaped the Taliban.

Journalist Bashir Ahmad Qasani tweeted that a source had told him: “Zia Saraj, head of national security, has gone to London.”

There were mixed responses to this claim on Twitter – one account alleged, “he did not run away”, while another dubbed his actions “shameful”.

The news of Zia Saraj’s arrival followed claims from the deputy chief of Afghanistan High Council for National Reconciliation, Babur Farahmand, that he and Zia Saraj had boarded a Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul on Monday, from Kabul.

According to The Associated Press, the two officials travelled along with second vice president Sarwar Danish, foreign minister Hanif Atmar and former foreign minister Rangin Dadfar Spanta, after spending Sunday night inside a military compound.

A collection of nations, but particularly Turkey, reportedly helped the Afghan officials escape.

Up to 40 Afghan officials were reported to have arrived in Turkey on Monday.

It’s not known if any other officials are with Zia Saraj in London.

Their collective departure reveals just how quickly Afghanistan’s national structures, propped up and funded by Nato, fell.