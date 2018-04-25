Forget soggy plane food, you’ll soon be able to get your mitts on some fancy fodder at 38,000ft.
Virgin Atlantic has teamed up with celebrity chef and master pâtissier Eric Lanlard to create a signature afternoon tea, which will be available on day flights starting from late summer.
And the good news is it’s not restricted to flying First Class. In fact, guests in Upper, Premium and Economy can tuck in.
Prior to the afternoon tea launching in the air, an initial menu will be available at the Virgin Atlantic Heathrow Clubhouse in London which be served between 3-5:30pm starting this month.
This specific afternoon tea features a delectable array of goods - if you’re steering clear of booze, sip on a pot of English breakfast tea or for those in a more celebratory mood, there’s always Lanson rose Champagne.
Fans of savoury dishes can tuck into a prosciutto, sun blushed tomato and rocket on a stone-baked Campagne brown roll; a smoked salmon, cream cheese and dill mint mini croissant; and a broccoli, goat’s cheese and cress savoury tart.
For dessert, you’ll be spoilt by a choice of homemade, plain and sultana scones with strawberry preserve, lemon and clotted cream; Eton mess verrine with strawberry coulis; apple and blackberry cake; and dark chocolate brownie with salted caramel sauce.
Lanlard will be trialling his afternoon tea on a special test flight this April, before finalising his menu for summer. It’s expected that the final flight menu will feature handmade sandwiches, scones and an assortment of macarons.
The chef said: “I am very excited about this new partnership and can’t wait to combine my passion for baking with air travel.
“We’re on a mission to own afternoon tea both in the air and on the ground at the Heathrow Clubhouse.”