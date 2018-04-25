Forget soggy plane food, you’ll soon be able to get your mitts on some fancy fodder at 38,000ft.

Virgin Atlantic has teamed up with celebrity chef and master pâtissier Eric Lanlard to create a signature afternoon tea, which will be available on day flights starting from late summer.

And the good news is it’s not restricted to flying First Class. In fact, guests in Upper, Premium and Economy can tuck in.

[SEE ALSO: All you need to know about afternoon tea, including its history, essentials and cost]