Air Fryers: 12 Of The Best In The 2021 Black Friday Sale

It's the best Christmas gift on the market.

It’s Friday night, you’re feeling too lazy to cook but don’t want to spend money on a takeaway. What do you do? You use an air fryer, of course.

Air fryers have a become a kitchen must-have in the past year and work by circulating hot air to cook food. They’re easy to use and designed to create crispy results with little or no added oil, making this a healthier cooking method than traditional frying.

Air fryers are popular among those who love chicken and chips, but many can also be used for baking cakes or sautéing vegetables. Some even have a pizza oven option.

As it’s Black Friday, this is the perfect time for you to get an air fryer, either for yourself or as a Christmas present. Here are 12 options to choose from.

The Tower Xpress Pro air fryer fits a whole rotisserie chicken and is now 38% off.
Amazon
Get the Tower Xpress Pro for £73.99 (£119.99).
Feed your friends and family with the Sincreative Air Fryer Toaster, which doubles as a pizza grill.
Amazon
Get the Sincreative Air Fryer Toaster for £71.99 (was £99.99)
The Tristar Hot Air Fryer is 25% off today, so don't delay!
Amazon
Get the Tristar Hot Air Fryer for £48.69 (was £64.99)
Get 20% off this COSORI Air Fryer, which comes with a fab recipe book.
Amazon
Get the COSORI Air Fryer with Recipes for £79.99 (was £99.99)
Try healthy frying with the Pro Breezer Air Fryer, now 11% off.
Amazon
Get the Pro Breezer Air Fryer for £79.99 (was £89.99)
Have multiple cooking options with this Tower T17023 Air Fryer.
Amazon
Get the Tower T17023 Air Fryer Oven for £29.99 (was £44.99)
Get 30% off this Nouno Air Fryer, which comes with a touch screen.
Amazon
Get the Nouno Air Fryer for £76.49 (was £109.99)
Be the family chef with this MisterChef Air Fryer, now 15% off.
Amazon
Get the MisterChef Air Fryer for £54.99 (was £64.99)
This COSORI Air Fryer comes with a cookbook with 100 recipes.
Amazon
Get the COSORI Air Fryer with 100 Recipes Cookbook for £84.99 (was £99.99)
Cooking and baking will be made easy with the Breville Halo Digital Air Fryer.
Amazon
Get the Breville Halo Digital Air Fryer for £84.97 (was £109.99).
Get 41% off this Tower T17021 Family Size Air Fryer.
Amazon
Get the Tower T17021 Family Size Air Fryer for £40.99 (was £69.99)
