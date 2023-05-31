Hollywood Star Al Pacino To Become A Father For The Fourth Time At 83

Al Pacino Dominik Bindl via Getty Images

Al Pacino is to become a father for the fourth time at 83 with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah.

The Hollywood A-lister, known for his roles in The Godfather and Dick Tracy, has been romantically linked to Noor since April 2022.

According to TMZ, the socialite is eight months pregnant.

HuffPost UK has also contacted a representative for Al Pacino for comment and is awaiting a response.

Acting legend Al is already dad to daughter Julie, 33, who he shares with acting coach Jan Tarrant.

He also has fraternal twins, Anton James and daughter Olivia Rose, both 22, with actress Beverly D’Angelo, whom he was in a relationship for six years from 1997.

While he’s had a number of high-profile relationships over the years, including an on/off romance with his The Godfather co-star Diane Keaton, 77, Al has never married.

Noor has previously dated Rolling Stones front man Mick Jagger, 79, and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen, 61.

Al’s baby news comes just weeks after Robert De Niro, 79, welcomed his seventh child.

The two-time Oscar winner shared the news of his latest arrival while promoting his new film, About My Father.

When quizzed on what it’s like being a dad of six, Robert responded: “Seven, actually. I just had a baby.”

Representatives for Robert later confirmed to ET Canada that he had recently welcomed a seventh child, but offered no further information, including the identity of the newborn’s mother.

Earlier this month, Sylvester Stallone, 76, had to teach Al Pacino how to take a selfie.

“Well, I can text. I haven’t been able to take a photo yet,” Al revealed in a preview of the reality show The Family Stallone.

