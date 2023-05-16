LifeTwitterFilmceleb

Is Robert De Niro Hotter Than Al Pacino? Twitter's At Horny War Over This Poll

I don't even understand how this is a debate.

Young Al Pacino and Robert De Niro
Tony Korody/Sygma via Getty Images, Columbia/TriStar
Young Al Pacino and Robert De Niro

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a Twitter user in possession of a relatively calm phone must be in want of some Discourse (ideally, horny, furious, Godfather-related discourse).

At least, that’s what I reckon must be behind this deliciously divisive Tweet:

With 277,372 votes and a whopping 38.2 million views, it seems writer Ashley Reese’s controversial content has struck a serious chord with retroactively randy Twitter users.

As Vulture writer Rebecca Alter says, “We are a nation divided, fractured, horny”.

While I don’t know if I support the scarcity mindset this viral hit seems to have encouraged (why not both! I want both!), I did enjoy some of the Tweet’s responses.

Let’s start with team Young De Niro:

And now, for the Tweet author’s fave, Young Pacino:

Then, there were the more level-headedly lubricious:

Centrism can sometimes come across as staid and un-sexy, but for what it’s worth, I’m a die-hard moderate on the De Niro/Pacino debate. After all, this philosopher of philandering makes a great point:

No wonder the results worked out to be a bang-on 50/50 split, right?

That said, though, I mean – that Pacino fancam was pretty convincing...

