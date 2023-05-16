Is Robert De Niro Hotter Than Al Pacino? Twitter's At Horny War Over This Poll

Tony Korody/Sygma via Getty Images, Columbia/TriStar Young Al Pacino and Robert De Niro

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a Twitter user in possession of a relatively calm phone must be in want of some Discourse (ideally, horny, furious, Godfather-related discourse).



At least, that’s what I reckon must be behind this deliciously divisive Tweet:





At a wedding and having a big debate rn. Please vote. Who was hotter? — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) May 14, 2023

With 277,372 votes and a whopping 38.2 million views, it seems writer Ashley Reese’s controversial content has struck a serious chord with retroactively randy Twitter users.

As Vulture writer Rebecca Alter says, “We are a nation divided, fractured, horny”.

While I don’t know if I support the scarcity mindset this viral hit seems to have encouraged (why not both! I want both!), I did enjoy some of the Tweet’s responses.

Let’s start with team Young De Niro:





Pacino was prettier but De Niro was hotter. https://t.co/mMVcc1BwXa pic.twitter.com/uw65ew536k — Anna Bogutskaya (@annabdemented) May 14, 2023

The responses to this poll are DELUSIONAL. The only correct answer is Robert DeNiro https://t.co/vgR0pPBUKc pic.twitter.com/k5ljV1V0DU — Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) May 14, 2023

THERE WAS A FIRE IN MILWAUKEE THAT DESTROYED THOUSANDS OF DE NIRO VOTES!!!!!!!!!!! WE MUST ADDRESS THIS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/ugbpbCePRh — Miss Honey (@onemintjulep) May 15, 2023

And now, for the Tweet author’s fave, Young Pacino:

the only correct answer is pacino. i can’t even believe this is up for debate.. like have y’all not seen his 1961 mugshot photo? or the letter he wrote to diane keaton??? al pacino is for the girls <3 https://t.co/FIp9Cy5nYN pic.twitter.com/VfZrrW1WM3 — top gun tay (@taytertotbitch) May 14, 2023

one question: does robert de niro have a fancam set to west coast by lana del rey that i watch obsessively? pic.twitter.com/Ht0sKZJZ5v https://t.co/qxKbSEPxd8 — n (@nesplease) May 14, 2023

the results saying de niro was hotter when these hoodie photos exist. are you ppl out of your minds https://t.co/X7K1sjZ0uZ pic.twitter.com/5nLAUwVpi0 — laura 🦠 (@ecto_fun) May 14, 2023

Then, there were the more level-headedly lubricious:

why pit two successful women against each other https://t.co/hmpBlMc7dh pic.twitter.com/Bdo0JQR1Es — vampire workday (@imbobswaget) May 14, 2023

Why turn them against eachother when you could just have a threesome https://t.co/U1B4Fnf6qG pic.twitter.com/ny1VGx2RjB — cunty michael collins 🇮🇪 (@fenianhag) May 14, 2023

Centrism can sometimes come across as staid and un-sexy, but for what it’s worth, I’m a die-hard moderate on the De Niro/Pacino debate. After all, this philosopher of philandering makes a great point:

Pacino is folk, De Niro is punk. This argument will last forever pic.twitter.com/Hj7LdNKM1e — Sam Donovan (@imamsamm) May 14, 2023

No wonder the results worked out to be a bang-on 50/50 split, right?