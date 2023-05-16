LifeTwitterfunny tweetscustomer service

25 Funny Tweets About Customer Service Interactions

"Realised customer service wasn’t for me when a lady on the phone told me I didn’t know how to do my job and i said 'well walk me through it' and she hung up"

Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost

When people need to get in touch with a company’s customer service department, they often turn to Twitter. So it’s only natural they might use the platform to share their hilarious anecdotes and musings about this topic.

We’ve rounded up 25 too-real tweets about customer service interactions, both from the frustrated callers and the exhausted workers on the other end of the line. Keep scrolling for some major laughs and relatability.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction
Close