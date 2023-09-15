Alan Carr's Chaotic This Morning Appearance Gave Miriam Margolyes A Run For Her Money

It’s been quite an eventful few days on the This Morning sofa.

First up, there was Miriam Margolyes and her hilarious antics causing chaos on the ITV daytime show, and now Alan Carr has given her a run for her money.

The comedian appeared on Friday’s show to promote his new BBC quiz series Picture Slam.

In a clip teasing the show, two contestants were asked a question about durian fruit – often branded the world’s stinkiest fruit – which Alan recalled an experience of trying while on holiday.

Back in the studio, hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary had Alan once again try the fruit, which had some dire consequences.

Dermot O'Leary, Alison Hammond and Alan Carr on This Morning Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

After biting into it, Alan soon asked: “Can I get rid of it?”

He was then seen leaning over the back of the sofa to spit it out.

“We did have a tissue but don’t worry!” Alison laughed.

“Oh sorry, I thought I was back at home!” Alan said. “I feel bad about being sick behind your sofa, I’ll clean it up, I’m not a savage!”

Alan had a bad experience trying out the durian fruit Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Reaching to clean up the mess, he added: “It smells so bad... It’s like I’ve come in here and trumped!”

Funnily enough, that’s exactly what Miriam did do when she joined Holly Willoughby and Josie Gibson on the sofa on Wednesday.

However, her fart apparently smelled less like durian fruit and had more of an “onion-y tinge”, according to Holly, who happened to be “downwind” of the trumping Harry Potter star.