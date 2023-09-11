Craig Doyle Reveals The One Thing People Really 'Need To Realise' About Holly Willoughby

Craig Doyle and Holly Willoughby on This Morning Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

This Morning regular Craig Doyle has heaped praise on Holly Willoughby, branding her “one of the best he’s ever worked with”.

Craig has been one of the regular faces who has stepped in to co-host the ITV daytime show with Holly in the wake of Phillip Schofield’s exit.

Speaking on the White Wine Question Time podcast, he told host Kate Thornton he was “really enjoying” his increased role on the show.

“I probably enjoyed it more than - well, I hadn’t really considered what it would be like but it’s great fun and it feels like proper old-school telly,” he said. “Do you know what I mean? And it’s a very welcoming, brilliant production team.”

Of his co-host, he continued: “I love Holly. Holly Willoughby is an absolute G.O.A.T. She’s a very lovely, lovely, human being, and people need to realise that. She’s unbelievable. One of the best I’ve ever worked with. Ever.

“I didn’t know Holly beforehand. I’d never met her once or twice but I don’t really mix in any circles, I had no pre-judgment. Nothing. I went in there and I only ever judge people by how they behave whilst they’re in front of me. I don’t care about anything else. I can spot an arsehole from a distance.

“She is a wonderful person. A really, really kind lovely person.”

Craig has regularly co-hosted This Morning since Phillip Schofield's exit Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Craig has emerged as one of the favourites to permanently replace Phillip as Holly’s co-host on the ITV show in recent months – something viewers have called for too.

However, at present, bosses are continuing to draft in members of the on-air team, including Craig, Dermot O’Leary, Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson, to host with Holly.

In a recent interview with The Times, Craig admitted he feels “grateful” for chance to front the daytime staple.

“I love doing the This Morning show,” he said. “It’s great fun and I feel so grateful at this stage in my career to get an opportunity to do a show this size.”

“Given that I’m on my second or third lap of this industry, to get an opportunity like this is fantastic.”