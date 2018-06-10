David Walliams Gives Glimpse Into Alan Carr's Star-Studded Wedding Party With Candid Pics

David Walliams has shared an insight into Alan Carr’s star-studded wedding bash, following his marriage earlier this year.
The ‘Chatty Man’ star tied the knot with partner Paul Drayton in LA in January, after their pal Adele got ordained to conduct the service and hosted the reception in her back garden.
Five months on from the nuptials, Alan and Paul enjoyed another party with more of their showbiz friends, including David, Gok Wan, Carol Vorderman, Russell Tovey and Sally Lindsay.
‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge David posted a number of pics of the ’do on Twitter, revealing how they partied into the night as Gok took a spin behind the decks.
Alan and Paul had kept details of their wedding under wraps until April, when he revealed Adele’s role in it all.
Speaking on ‘This Morning’, he said: “She’s the loveliest person going. What you see is what you get. Simon, her lovely partner [too]. It was lovely.
“I just want to tell everyone. She won’t say because she’s so private. Flowers, three-course meal, she just planned it all. It was the best day of our life.”
She later posted a picture of herself in OTT religious vestments,writing: “Seeing as the cats out the bag. I married two of my best friends in January. You know me, any excuse to dress up.”
Alan and Adele have been friends for years, having previously met at the Brit Awards, with her appearance on his talk show, ‘Chatty Man’, providing the show with one of its most memorable episodes ever.
Paul proposed to Alan while they were enjoying some time off in Lombok in 2016, though he later confessed he almost ate the engagement ring, which had been hidden in a dessert.
He told The Sun: “I was like, ‘‘Oh my God, a filling’s come out, just my luck on holiday’. I pull it out and it’s this ring and then the man on the organ starts singing ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight?’
“Then the chef, all the staff came out and the manager and sang ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’, but they didn’t know the next lyric, so they just sang, ‘Can you feel the love tonight? Can you feel the love tonight?’
“So it was my idea of hell, but of course I said yes. My life is a roller coaster, like Ronan Keating says. It’s really nice.”