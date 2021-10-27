DAN KITWOOD via Getty Images Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak raise a pint as they visit Fourpure Brewery in Bermondsay, London, following the budget.

A £3bn tax giveaway is part of a huge overhaul of the UK’s alcohol duty system introduced by Rishi Sunak under the principle of “the stronger the drink, the higher the rate”.

The chancellor said in his budget this will include cutting the price of a pint in a pub by 3p as part of a new lower duty rate.

The Chancellor told MPs in his Budget speech that the planned increase in duty on spirits such as Scotch whisky, wine, cider and beer will be cancelled from midnight.

The new taxes based on the strength of the drink will see duties increase on some higher alcohol products, such as some red wine and white ciders.

However, consumers of some lower-strength products, such as fruit ciders, liqueurs, beers and wines, will pay less.

Sunak said this would result in the biggest beer tax cut in 50 years and the biggest cut on cider duty since 1923.

What is happening?

Sunak criticised the current system of alcohol taxes as outdated and too complicated, as he revealed a raft of changes.

The Treasury said it will slash the number of main duty rates from 15 to six as part of the sweeping changes.

As well as the “the stronger the drink, the higher the rate” policy, Sunak also specifically targeted the “irrational” duty level of 28% of sparkling wine, saying that the tax will be reduced on champagne, prosecco and other sparkling wines which are typically lower strength.

Pubs and bars will also benefit from a new “draught relief” which will cut duty on beer and cider sold in pubs by the most since 1923, the Treasury said.

A new Small Producer Relief was also announced, extending a similar tax subsidy to Small Brewers Relief across to those making cider and other alcoholic drinks of less than 8.5 ABV across the UK.

In his speech, Sunak claimed Brexit allowed him to make the sweeping changes.

“We are taking advantage of leaving the EU to announce the most radical simplification of alcohol duties for over 140 years,” he said.

“We’re taking five steps today to create a system that is simpler, fairer, and healthier.”

What did critics say?

The cuts will spare voters another hit to their income at a time when inflation is the highest in almost a decade and some people have suffered lower wages as businesses were forced to close last year during the pandemic.

Labour MPs argued the cuts would mean little compared to loss of income caused by not continuing the uplift in the Universal Credit benefit.