PA Wire/PA Images A teenager has been charged with the rape and murder of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail.

A 16-year-old boy has appeared at court charged with the rape and murder of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail, who was found dead on the Isle of Bute.

The teenager, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, made no plea during a private appearance at Greenock Sheriff Court on Friday, the Crown Office said.

Alesha was staying with relatives on the island when she was reported missing in the early hours of Monday.

The schoolgirl’s body was found in woodland near her grandparents’ home by Rothesay hours later.

The teenager was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with murder on Thursday.