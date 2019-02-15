Alesha MacPhail Murder Accused Sent Video To Friends Saying He Had 'Done It', Trial Told

PA Ready News UK Six-year-old Alesha MacPhail was found dead on the Isle of Bute in July last year

A 16-year-old boy accused of abducting, raping and murdering a six-year-old girl sent a video of himself to friends with the message “found the guy who’s done it”, a court has heard. Giving evidence, a 16-year-old girl who was good friends with the accused said Alesha MacPhail going missing was discussed in a Snapchat group of around 25 friends on Monday 2 July. The schoolgirl had been staying in the house her father shared with her grandparents on the Isle of Bute when she was reported missing shortly after 6am. Her body was found hours later in a wooded area on the island. The witness told the High Court in Glasgow the accused sent a video of himself in the mirror showing his top half but not his face to the group chat that afternoon, followed by the message “found the guy who’s done it”.

PA Wire/PA Images Toni McLachlan, the partner of Alesha's father Robert MacPhail, has been blamed for the killing by the accused. She told the court she had nothing to do with Alesha's death.

The witness said she thought it was a “bad joke” but she later told the police when it emerged an arrest had been made in the murder inquiry. She said he also sent messages to the group “saying what he thought could’ve happened” and “how could (Alesha) have got out the house without anybody noticing in the house”. She agreed other people in the group were contributing “gossip, rumour and speculation”. Questioned by the Brian McConnachie QC, for the accused, she said at the time it was posted she was not aware Alesha had been murdered and agreed others were making comments in poor taste. He asked her: “If (the accused) had not been arrested, you would have continued to think this was a bad joke?” “Yeah,” she replied.

PA Ready News UK Robert MacPhail at the High Court in Glasgow