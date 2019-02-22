PA Aaron Campbell abducted, raped and murdered Alesha MacPhail

The teenager who raped and murdered a six-year-old girl in a “bestial manner” has been named as Aaron Campbell. The 16-year-old, who is facing a life sentence after being found guilty of abducting, raping and murdering Alesha MacPhail on the Isle of Bute, was named on Friday by Judge Lord Matthews. Scots law prohibits the identification of under-18s subject to criminal proceedings, but Lord Matthews said: “Parliament has provided the court with a discretion to dispense with the prohibition.”

PA Ready News UK Alesha MacPhail was raped and murdered on the Isle of Bute in July

He went on: “I can’t think of a case in recent times that has attracted such revulsion. “I intend to grant the application. The press may name the accused and publish images of him.” A day earlier, the judge had told Campbell he had committed some of the “wickedest, most evil crimes this court has ever heard.” The teenager took Alesha from the bed where she was sleeping on 2 July last year and inflicted horrific injuries before dumping her body in woodland.

PA Wire/PA Images Robert MacPhail, father of Alesha MacPhail, outside the High Court in Glasgow, with the child's grandmother Angela King, on Friday

During the trial, pathologist John Williams told the court Alesha had 117 separate injuries, and a post-mortem examination he conducted indicated she had died from “significant and forceful pressure to her neck and face”. He agreed the injuries to her private parts were “catastrophic” – more severe than any he had ever seen before – and were at least partially inflicted while she was still alive. The trial heard Alesha was days into her summer holiday on the island with father Robert MacPhail, 26, and grandparents Angela King and Calum MacPhail when she was snatched by Campbell, who tried to blame her father’s girlfriend Toni McLachlan, 18, for the crime. Campbell’s semen was found on the schoolgirl, and he claimed McLachlan must have planted it there after the pair had sex.

PA Ready News UK Georgina Lochrane, Alesha's mother