PA Ready News UK Alesha MacPhail was murdered on the Isle of Bute in July last year

A 16-year-old boy has been found guilty of abducting, raping and murdering a six-year-old girl.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was convicted following a nine-day trial at the High Court in Glasgow. The jury took three hours to find him unanimously guilty.

Schoolgirl Alesha MacPhail had arrived at the home her grandparents shared with her father, Robert or Rab MacPhail, on the Isle of Bute for the school holidays shortly before she went missing on 2 July last year.