A 16-year-old boy has been found guilty of abducting, raping and murdering a six-year-old girl.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was convicted following a nine-day trial at the High Court in Glasgow. The jury took three hours to find him unanimously guilty.
Schoolgirl Alesha MacPhail had arrived at the home her grandparents shared with her father, Robert or Rab MacPhail, on the Isle of Bute for the school holidays shortly before she went missing on 2 July last year.
Her body was found in woods on the island hours later.
The teen had blamed Toni McLachlan - the partner of Alesha’s father - for the killing, who denied the allegations, saying she “loved” the schoolgirl.
She also denied suggestions by the defence that she had sex with the accused on 2 July, then planted his semen on Alesha, before “attacking and brutalising her” and murdering her.