‘The One Show’ presenter Alex Jones has revealed the BBC has “put right” the pay gap between herself and co-host Matt Baker.

Last year, Alex and Matt’s salary was made public as part of an initiative which saw the BBC’s highest-paid stars’ earnings revealed.

The two co-presenters were shown to be in two separate pay brackets, with Matt - who also presents ‘Countryfile’ - potentially earning as much as £100K a year more than Alex.