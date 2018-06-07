Alex Jones And Matt Baker Grilled About 'The One Show' Gender Pay Gap Live On Air

‘The One Show’ presenters Alex Jones and Matt Baker got a grilling about the pay gap between them live on air on Wednesday night.

The two were quizzed by guest Anne Robinson, who was there to promote her upcoming documentary called ‘The Trouble With Women’.

When conversation turned to the pay gap between them, Anne addressed the presenting duo, asking: “I bet you don’t know what he earns, and you don’t know what she earns.”

Matt then pointed out that their earnings were “in the newspapers”, to which Alex added: “We do [know each other’s salary], yeah.”