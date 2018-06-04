'It Was A Nightmare’: Mums Relate To Alex Jones’ Struggle To Balance Breastfeeding And Work

Alex Jones stopped breastfeeding her son after encountering difficulties expressing at work. The ‘One Show’ presenter said her employers “talk a good game”, but have provided no private space at the BBC’s central London offices for mothers to breastfeed or express, no fridge to store their milk in, nor even a crèche. “The truth is, the facilities still aren’t there,” she said at the Hay Festival this weekend. “I work in quite a male-dominated environment and it’s hard to be doing a meeting and trying to express breast milk. It just didn’t work and so I had to throw in the towel.” Jones is far from alone in feeling she had to choose between breastfeeding and her career. Joeli Brearley from Pregnant Then Screwed, an organisation that supports women facing maternity discrimination, told HuffPost UK she has heard from many mums who have felt humiliated because they have been forced to express in the toilets when at work.

David Levenson via Getty Images Alex Jones returned to work three months after giving birth to her son Teddy.

Hannah Martin, 46, from Worthing, is one such mum. She went back to work when her son Ollie was four months old and breastfed him exclusively until he was eighteen months. “I worked in an all-male department and no allowance was made for me at all (I didn’t even think or know to ask for it),” she says. “I expressed in my lunch break in a toilet cubicle. It was a nightmare and I was often engorged. “I remember (with embarrassment) one summer’s day getting onto the train to commute home and realising I had leaked so had two large wet patches on my top - and nothing to cover them with. So I had to brazen it out for the 90 minute journey home.”

Hannah Hannah Martin, 46, from Worthing went back to work when her son Ollie was four months old, and breastfed him exclusively until he was eighteen months.

Hannah wishes that her employers had provided her with a place to go (in their open plan office) so she wasn’t forced to hide in the toilets for privacy. With her second child she freelanced from home so didn’t have the same issues. Alex Jones also said “companies say all the right things” but fail to deliver on lots of their promises to mums and Brearley believes that if companies really want to look after mothers returning to work they need to show they are considering their needs and give them resources to work and feed their baby. “Returning to work after having a baby comes with many complexities that some companies do not take into consideration,” she explains. “If you do not provide a comfortable, clean, private room and fridge to store milk in then the pressure to provide nourishment for your child whilst maintaining a career can be needlessly exacerbated.”

