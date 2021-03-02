A laser focus on maintaining unity has been the essence of the SNP’s success as an election-winning force over the last decade. But as its two most high-profile figures, former first minister and SNP leader Alex Salmond and his successor Nicola Sturgeon, engage in open warfare, is this the beginning of the end for the SNP’s dominance of Scottish politics? Bitter division between the two over the Scottish government’s handling of sexual harassment complaints threatens to pull apart the SNP just weeks ahead of the Holyrood elections in May. Ahead of Nicola Sturgeon giving evidence at an inquiry on Wednesday, here is everything you need to know about the political crisis north of the border. The facts Salmond served as first minister of Scotland from 2007 to 2014, when he resigned after voters backed No in the independence referendum and Sturgeon succeeded him. The current saga started in 2018 when the Scottish government launched an investigation into two allegations of sexual harassment made by two civil servants against former Salmond. The allegations dated back to when Salmond was first minister and the government probe was allowed under rules established in the wake of the Me Too movement, which meant older complaints could be investigated. Salmond denied wrongdoing and brought legal action against the government saying the investigation was “unjust”. He won the judicial review in 2019, with Edinburgh’s court of session concluding the government had acted unlawfully during the process and ordering that it cover Salmond’s £500,000 legal fees. The decision came after the government accepted that the investigating officer had previously had contact with the complainers. Top civil servant Leslie Evans admitted the process had been “tainted by apparent bias”. At a subsequent criminal trial in 2020, Salmond faced charges of 14 sexual offence charges and was acquitted. He has alleged Sturgeon misled parliament over what she knew, and when, about the allegations, and therefore breached the ministerial code. What happened after Salmond’s criminal trial? Two inquiries were established to examine Sturgeon and the Scottish government’s handling of the investigation. The first minister referred herself for investigation under the ministerial code. James Hamilton QC is looking at whether she breached rules which govern the behaviour of ministers. There is a question mark over when she learned of the allegations and whether she misled parliament and interfered in the investigation, all of which are questions Hamilton’s inquiry must answer. Sturgeon initially told MSPs she first became aware of the allegations during a meeting with Salmond in her home on April 2, 2018. She later admitted she had had a meeting with Salmond’s former chief of staff, Geoff Aberdein, on March 29, however, when details emerged in a Sky News report. She later told MSPs she had “forgotten” this information. It is said Aberdein and Sturgeon discussed government rather than party business at her home also, which may be a further breach of the code. Sturgeon has said she should face “full scrutiny”, but has said: “I do not consider that I misled parliament – but that is of course for others to judge.” This probe carries the most risk for Sturgeon’s leadership. It is ongoing and may not report for some time.

Press Association Former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond

What is happening now? The second inquiry investigating the Scottish government’s handling of the complaints is led by a Holyrood committee. A number of senior figures have appeared before MSPs in recent days, including – following a long legal wrangle over whether his written evidence would be published – Salmond himself and Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell, chief executive of the SNP. During his evidence, Salmond hit out at several Scottish government figures he alleged conspired against him during the investigation. Among others, he called for Evans, the government’s permanent secretary, Peter Murrell, SNP chief executive and husband of the first minister, and Sturgeon’s chief of staff, Liz Lloyd, to resign. He claimed there was a “deliberate, prolonged, malicious and concerted effort” by these individuals to “damage my reputation, even to the extent of having me imprisoned”. Murrell has faced accusations from opposition MSPs of misleading the inquiry about his knowledge of meetings between Salmond and Sturgeon. It is also claimed he applied pressure for Salmond to face a criminal investigation. The ex-SNP leader alleged Sturgeon had breached the ministerial code but stopped short of calling for her resignation, saying it was not for him to decide. Sturgeon is due to give evidence on Wednesday. Those around the first minister report she is feeling “bullish” and will strongly contest the claims made against her and her inner circle. What next? The personal enmity between Sturgeon and Salmond – who together formed arguably the most successful political partnership Scottish politics has ever seen – is visceral. Before the inquiry, Sturgeon used a first minister’s questions session to accuse Salmond of a “scorched earth” attack on the country’s political institutions, while accusing her critics of sacrificing their principles on the “altar of the ego of one man”. Asked during his committee evidence if he had forgiven Sturgeon, Salmond replied “no”. His claim that Scotland’s governance is not fit for independence – “Scotland hasn’t failed, its leadership has failed” – also threatens to damage Sturgeon’s support with the independence movement. If the Hamilton Inquiry concludes that Sturgeon has broken the ministerial code, she will face pressure from within her party and opponents to stand down. Separately, if Hamilton and the committee find senior figures in the government or SNP to be at fault, others may also face pressure to resign.

PA First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with Alex Salmond