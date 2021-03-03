Nicola Sturgeon Calls Alex Salmond's Claims Of A Plot Against Him 'Absurd'

Nicola Sturgeon has called Alex Salmond’s claim that there is a plot against him “absurd” as she strongly denied intervening in an investigation into sex harassment complaints against her predecessor.

The first minister is appearing before a Holyrood committee fighting for her job, after opposition MSPs called for her to resign on Tuesday night as previously secret legal advice relating to the saga was made public.

Salmond won a judicial review of the government’s complaints procedure, which had been set up in the wake of Me Too in 2018 to allow older allegations to be investigated – but was botched, with an investigator into Salmond’s case found to be already in contact with the complainants.

Salmond was awarded more than £500,000 in costs, and acquitted of sexual offences at a subsequent criminal trial.

The documents showed that lawyers had repeatedly raised concerns about whether the Scottish government could win the judicial review – despite which it continued with the case.

Sturgeon has been under pressure to explain her contact with Salmond’s chief of staff on March 29, 2018 – something she later told MSPs she had forgotten about.

Sturgeon’s governmental meetings are supposed to be formally recorded, but this one was not. She has insisted the meeting was to discuss SNP business, rather than anything to do with the government, and that she did not reveal the meeting with the former FM as she did not want to influence the investigation.

The FM insists that she did not intervene in the probe against Salmond, which would have been an “abuse” of her role.

The change of rules to allow historic abuses to be investigated has been seen by some as targeting Salmond.

But under questioning about why the policy was changed, Sturgeon said it was “absolutely right at that time for my government to review its processes, consider any weaknesses and gaps in them and put in place a procedure that would allow complaints, including those of an historic nature, to be investigated”.

Sturgeon said it had been right to launch the investigation, saying: “An individual’s profile, status or connections should not result in complaints of this nature being ignored or swept under the carpet. That in this case it was a former first minister does not change that.”