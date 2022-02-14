Alexandra Burke has revealed she is expecting her first child with her footballer boyfriend Darren Randolph.

The former X Factor winner shared the news in a video on Instagram, which showed her revealing her baby bump.

She captioned the video, “Due June 2022.”

The clip shows the 33-year-old singer and the football star out on a country walk with their two dogs.

As they stand near a lake, Darren gets to his knees and kisses her stomach before the couple both rub her bump.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper, who plays for West Ham and the Republic of Ireland, shared the same video on his Instagram page.

Alexandra rose to fame on The X Factor in 2008, when she won the ITV talent show after duetting with Beyonce.

She has since forged a successful career in music and the West End.