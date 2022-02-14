Entertainment

Alexandra Burke Pregnant With First Child With Footballer Boyfriend Darren Randolph

The couple shared their happy news on Instagram.
Alexandra Burke has revealed she is expecting her first child with her footballer boyfriend Darren Randolph.

The former X Factor winner shared the news in a video on Instagram, which showed her revealing her baby bump.

She captioned the video, “Due June 2022.”

The clip shows the 33-year-old singer and the football star out on a country walk with their two dogs.

As they stand near a lake, Darren gets to his knees and kisses her stomach before the couple both rub her bump.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper, who plays for West Ham and the Republic of Ireland, shared the same video on his Instagram page.

Alexandra rose to fame on The X Factor in 2008, when she won the ITV talent show after duetting with Beyonce.

She has since forged a successful career in music and the West End.

She appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, when she was partnered with Gorka Marquez.

