Alfie Dingley's Mother Brings Medicinal Cannabis Into The UK Legally For The First Time

PA Wire/PA Images Hannah Deacon, the mother of Alfie Dingley, steps off a British Airways flight at London Airport after legally bringing medical cannabis into the UK

The mum of an epileptic six-year-old has legally brought medicinal cannabis oil through the UK border for the first time after being given a special licence by the government. “Today, for the first time ever in this country we have brought back THC oil through the airport legally, which is amazing,” Hannah Deacon said after being allowed through London City Airport with the oil from Amsterdam. Her son Alfie Dingley, of Warwickshire, has a very rare form of epilepsy that causes up to 150 seizures a month.

10th July 2018. The first ever long-term individual licence application for access to medical cannabis is complete. Alfie Dingley has got his medicine. A historic day. Now let's get the same access to this medicine for everyone in the UK who needs it #endourpain — End Our Pain (@End_Our_Pain) July 10, 2018

Home Secretary Sajid Javid last month vowed to grant Deacon a licence after the case of Billy Caldwell sparked widespread debate around the issue of medicinal cannabis. The 12-year-old’s mother, Charlotte Caldwell, was stopped from bringing cannabis oil into the UK to treat his epilepsy which resulted in him being hospitalised in a life-threatening condition. The Home Office later released the medication to Caldwell in a move that is expected to pave the way for reforms on the medicinal use of the drug.

PA Wire/PA Images Charlotte Caldwell and her son Billy