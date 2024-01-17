Beef Star Ali Wong Dishes On Why Her 'Selectively Private' Relationship With Bill Hader Works

Ali Wong and Bill Hader at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday evening Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Ali Wong is only sharing some details about her relationship with Bill Hader.

The Beef actor told Access Hollywood on the Emmys red carpet on Monday night that she and Bill are “selectively private” when asked why they didn’t walk the carpet together.

The two comedians had sparked a lot of excitement on the internet when they were seen kissing on camera after Ali’s Golden Globe win the week prior.

Ali appeared somewhat shocked about the reaction to their smooch, telling Access Hollywood that she and the It actor have been together “for a minute”.

“So I guess people didn’t know we were together,” she said, before explaining how they relate to each other. “But it’s just also like, we’re both in our 40s and parents.”

Bill Hader and Ali Wong at a Golden Globes after-party earlier this month Charley Gallay via Getty Images

Bill and Ali had publicly confirmed their relationship in April last year, after they were first rumoured to be dating in the fall of 2022.

The Always Be My Maybe star announced her split from her husband of eight years, Justin Hakuta, in April 2022. They share two daughters, Mari and Nikki.

Bill shares three daughters — Hannah, Harper and Haley — with ex-wife Margaret Carey. He has since been romantically linked to actors Anna Kendrick and Rachel Bilson.

She won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role in the Netflix series Beef, making her the first Asian American woman to win in the category.

She also made history at the Golden Globes, becoming the first winner of Asian descent to win in the Best Actress in a Limited Series category for Beef.