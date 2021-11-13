Alicia Silverstone Has A Clueless Moment As She Marks Co-star Paul Rudd's Sexiest Man Alive Win

Paul Rudd and Alicia Silverstone pictured in 2019 Timothy Hiatt via Getty Images

The star appeared alongside Paul in the original film version of Clueless, where he played Cher’s love interest Josh.

After Paul received the sexy honour earlier this week, Alicia celebrated with a Clueless moment on TikTok, keen to remind everyone that her character Cher Horowitz always knew how handsome he was.

She shared a clip of where Cher suddenly realises her feelings for Josh, but with an image of Paul’s People cover shoot superimposed over the top.

“I mean… Cher’s been saying he is a kind of a Baldwin since 1995 #Clueless #PaulRudd,” Alicia wrote.

Paul and Alicia as Josh and Cher in Clueless CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Of course, she’s not the only one of Paul’s former co-stars to remark on his new title.

Earlier this week, Jennifer Aniston said what we were all thinking as she commented on the mystery of his ageless appearance.

Paul’s Friends co-star, who he also shared the silver screen with in 1998 film The Object Of My Affection and 2011′s Wanderlust, wrote on her Instagram Story: “This makes me so happy. We’ve ALWAYS known this, but Paul Rudd is officially @people’s Sexiest Man Alive!”

She then shared a snap of them from The Object Of My Affection, writing: “You don’t age, which is weird. But we still love you.”

Jennifer posted this on her Instagram Stories after Paul's Sexiest Man Alive win Instagram

Paul, who is best known for playing Phoebe’s husband Mike in Friends, previously revealed his wife had an equally sweet reaction to his win.

He said Julie Yaeger, who he has been married to since 2003, was “stupefied” by his new title.