Alicia Silverstone Shares Update After Alarming 'Poison Berry' TikTok

Alicia Silverstone via Associated Press

She’s OK, folks!

Clueless star Alicia Silverstone fans left fans more than a little concerned this week, when she posted a video of herself on TikTok in which she appeared to pick a poisonous berry and eat it while out walking in the UK.

“OK, I’ve discovered something that I can’t figure out what it is, and I need your help,” she told her followers in the now-infamous clip. “I just bit into it because it was on the street, and we were discussing whether this was a tomato or not.”

Advertisement

“What the heck is this? Because, when you open it up, it looks like that,” she said, turning her camera to show the squashed fruit on the ground. “And if I bite it — I don’t think you’re supposed to eat this — but it’s almost like a pepper? Does anyone know what this is?”

@aliciasilverstone What the heck is this!? I’m in England and can’t figure it out. 🤔 ♬ original sound - Alicia Silverstone

Shortly after she posted the clip, many people speculated that she had been eating a Jerusalem cherry, a berry which looks similar to a cherry tomato, and has seeds similar to those of a pepper.

Crucially, it is also poisonous, and can cause symptoms including fever, sweating, vomiting, stomach pain, headache and an increased heart rate, leading many to feel alarmed at the thought of Alicia picking and eating one.

Advertisement

Fortunately, she has since posted an update assuring people she’s “alive and well”.