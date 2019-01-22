You can always rely on Alison Hammond to bring the laughs to any occasion, and Tuesday’s National Television Awards were no different.
The star was keen to make sure she got the credit she deserved as ‘This Morning’ was named Best Daytime Show again.
It was up to the show’s main presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield to do the ‘thank yous’ as the whole team appeared on stage to accept the gong.
As the pair name-checked the likes of Friday hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, Holly’s recent stand-in Rochelle Humes and their top bosse, Alison was clearly feeling left out.
“Alison Hammond’s just tapped me and said, ‘And me!’,” Phillip revealed.
The former ‘Big Brother’ star then stepped up to the mic to say thank you, before they were quickly ushered off stage.
Of course, Alison has made a huge contribution to the show over the last 12 months.
Not only was she a part of the infamous ‘Why Hello, Jill!’ moment, she’s reduced the likes of Bradley Cooper and Michael Buble to hysterics with her interview style, and also served up the laughs by falling off a pair of skis.
Oh, and how could we possibly forget the time she accidentally pushed a scantily-clad model into Liverpool’s Albert Dock while presenting a weather forecast?
In all honesty, the woman deserves an NTA of her very own.