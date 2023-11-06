Here's Where You've Seen The Cast Of Netflix's All The Light We Cannot See Before

It’s the Netflix series which hit our screens last week, and although critics haven’t been too kind to All The Light We Cannot See, that doesn’t mean it isn’t without a star-studded cast.

While newcomer Aria Mia Loberti – who plays the lead role of Marie-Laure LeBlanc – was awarded the lead role in her first ever audition, she has been given a guiding hand by industry legends such as Hugh Laurie and Mark Ruffalo.

But where might fans have spotted the rest of the cast before?

Louis Hofmann

Louis Hofmann as Werner Pfennig ATSUSHI NISHIJIMA/NETFLIX

Playing the role of Werner Pfennig – a German boy forced to become a soldier and fight for the Nazi regime – you’re probably more familiar with Louis’ previous work if you speak German.

With roles in German Netflix series (such as Dark) and films (like 2011’s Tom Sawyer and the 2015 Danish film Land of Mine), Louis also acted alongside Jennifer Lawrence in the 2018 spy thriller Red Sparrow and appeared in the Ralph Fiennes-directed biopic of ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev, The White Crow.

Lars Eidinger

Lars Eidinger as Sergeant Major Reinhold von Rumpel ATSUSHI NISHIJIMA/NETFLIX

Lars plays Reinhold von Rumpel, an SS officer who certifies and evaluates art and jewellery.

Like his co-star Louis, most of Lars’ acting credits have been in foreign films that English viewers may not be familiar with, such as Never Look Away (2018) or the 2019 French drama Proxima.

However, he also starred opposite Kristen Stewart in the 2016 supernatural psychological thriller Personal Shopper, and had roles in the live-action remake of Dumbo in 2019 and 2022’s comedy-drama White Noise, which starred Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver.

Lars also appeared in the BBC drama SS-GB, Netflix’s Sense8 and the HBO miniseries, Irma Vep, starring Alicia Vikander.

Marion Bailey

Marion Bailey as Madame Manec ATSUSHI NISHIJIMA/NETFLIX

If you’ve watched any UK television in the last 50 years, chances are you have at least caught a glimpse of Marion in something.

The British actror – who plays Madame Manec in the series – appeared in shows like The Bill and Casualty in her early career, but more recently starred as The Queen Mother in series three and four of The Crown.

Like Lars, she also had a role in SS-GB, and this year played Elizabeth Barton in the Netflix erotic thriller, Obsession.

Alongside her TV credits, Marion has acted with the likes of Timothy Spall in the 2014 film Mr. Turner; Dame Maggie Smith in The Lady In The Van; and Imelda Staunton in 2004’s Vera Drake.

Felix Kammerer

Felix Kammerer as Schmidt ATSUSHI NISHIJIMA/NETFLIX

Although he’s relatively new to the acting world, fans may recognise Felix, who plays Scharführer Schmidt, from his recent work in the recent adaptation of All Quiet On The Western Front.

Landing the lead role of Paul Bäumer in the anti-war epic, he was long-listed in the Best Actor category at this year’s Oscars, where the film eventually won the gongs for Best International Feature Film, Best Original Score, Best Production Design and Best Cinematography.

Andrea Deck

Andrea Deck pictured in 2020 Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Fans of Homeland will recognise Andrea as CIA agent Jenna Bragg from season eight of the spy thriller series.

The actor, who plays Sandrina, also appeared in a minor role in the 2012 film adaptation of Les Misérables, as Jean Wallop in the 2016 series of The Crown and in the 2013 romance time travel adventure, The Lovers.

Video game lovers will also recognise Andrea as the voice of Amanda Ripley, daughter of Ellen Ripley (played by Sigourney Weaver), in Alien: Isolation.

Ed Skrein

Ed Skrein as Herr Seidler KATALIN VERMES/NETFLIX

Camden-born actor Ed plays Obersturmbannführer Rudolf Seidler in the series - but viewers may also recognise him from his past work.

He starred as the villain Francis Freeman in the 2016 superhero comedy film Deadpool, as well as playing the role of Daario Naharis in the third season of Game Of Thrones.

Ed had further roles in The Transporter: Refueled (2015), If Beale Street Could Talk (2018) and the 2019 films Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil, Alita: Battle Angel and Midway.

Richard Sammel

Richard Sammel as Dr. Hauptmann KATALIN VERMES/NETFLIX

While German actor Richard – who plays Dr. Hauptmann in the series – may be primarily known for his international roles (such as Macedonian football coach Rudolph Spitz in 2012 film, The Third Half), his face may be familiar for his work as Adolph Gettler in Daniel Craig’s first James Bond film, Casino Royale, and as Sergeant Werner Rachtman in Inglourious Basterds.

He also took on the role of Prince Philip in the 2021 biopic Spencer, in which Kristen Stewart starred in the lead role as Princess Diana.

Rhashan Stone

Rhashan Stone as museum foreman Professor Hublin ATSUSHI NISHIJIMA/NETFLIX

Also a talented singer and musician, Rhashan – who plays the French museum foreman Professor Hublin in the show – is best known for appearing in comedy shows such as Desmond’s and Mutual Friends.

He also acted in the third episode of Black Mirror titled The Entire History Of You, and played Major Oliver Sinclair in Strike Back: Project Dawn and Strike Back: Vengeance.

Sarah Crowden

Sarah Crowden pictured in 2017 A Davidson/Shutterstock

Like Marion Bailey, Sarah has been on our screens for over 40 years.