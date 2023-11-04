This Is What Fans Can Expect From The New Robbie Williams Netflix Documentary

Robbie Williams Netflix

A brand new Netflix documentary is set to dive into the life and career of pop icon Robbie Williams.

The new four-part documentary, titled Robbie Williams, will revisit the star’s Take That days and his subsequent solo career.

The poster’s tagline is “raw, honest, real”, so we can expect some big revelations to come out of the series.

“It’s astounding what’s happened in my life,” Robbie shares in the trailer. “But the past has me in a headlock. Something has to give.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming documentary…

What is the documentary all about?

According to Netflix, the new limited series – which coincides with the 25th anniversary of Robbie’s solo career – is the “definitive four-part documentary series on the most successful UK solo artist of all time”.

The poster for Robbie Williams' Netflix documentary Netflix

Following the runaway success of last month’s three-part documentary about the life and career of footballing legend David Beckham, the new series has teased 30 years of never-before-seen archive footage of the star.

“Featuring hundreds of hours of intimate, never-before-seen personal archive spanning 30 years, exclusive access to Robbie and helmed by an acclaimed filmmaking team […] this culture-defining series is the first of its kind to explore the real human being behind the salacious headlines.”

In the trailer, Robbie recalls joining Take That aged 16 before going on to have a successful solo career which put him “at the centre of the pop culture world”.

“I felt like I was giving more and more of myself away to the point where you’re not somebody you recognize,” he says. “Being in the spotlight, you can’t trust anybody.”

The star also opens up about experiencing a nervous breakdown “in front of thousands of people”, before sharing: “The thing that would destroy me has also made me successful”.

The trailer also briefly features his wife of 13 years, American actor and TV personality Ayda Field, along with a glimpse into his life as a father of four.

Who directed it?

The series is directed by the Emmy and Bafta-nominated Joe Pearlman, who was also behind this year’s Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now and the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special last year.

It’s also produced by Ridley Scott’s production company, and executive produced by Academy Award-winning director Asif Kapadia, who notably directed the 2015 documentary Amy, about music legend Amy Winehouse.

A still of Robbie taken during filming for the documentary Netflix

How many episodes are there?

There are four-parts to the limited series, which will all be available to watch at once.

When is it out?

The documentary drops on Wednesday 8 November 8 2023.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there’s a two-minute trailer out now, which teases plenty from the upcoming documentary. Watch it below...