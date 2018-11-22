Almost 7,000 Under 25s In England And Wales Have Type 2 Diabetes

Rising obesity has led to almost 7,000 people under the age of 25 having type 2 diabetes – the highest its ever been for this age group, a charity has warned.

Diabetes UK reported that 6,836 children and young adults have type 2 diabetes in England and Wales, according to data from GP surgeries.

Type 2 diabetes is more aggressive in young people as complications of the disease – which can include blindness, amputations, heart disease and kidney failure – can appear earlier.

Although the main driver behind the high figures is thought to be obesity, other factors which could also play a part include a family history and ethnic background, the charity added.