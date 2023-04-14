Amanda Holden and Bruno Tonioli David Fisher/Shutterstock

Amanda Holden and Bruno Tonioli have issues a typically hilarious response to people who take issue with her outfits on Britain’s Got Talent.

Comments about the long-standing judge’s wardrobe choices on the ITV talent show have often made headlines during the years, with TV watchdog Ofcom having received complaints about them on a number of occasions.

Amanda has now joked she doesn’t understand the furore when co-stars Simon Cowell and new judge Bruno wear much more revealing outfits.

She said (via PA Media): “We are leaving the sequins to Bruno this year. My God. This is the thing that I have got the problem with. Everyone talks about my tits and these two have them out all the time.

“Your shirt is undone and he is stripping off. I am like, no Ofcom complaints about me this year please.”

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno – who is replacing David Walliams on the BGT panel this year – voiced his support, saying: “Don’t complain. If you have got it, flaunt it. You girls have it. Show it off.

“I don’t understand this complaining. It is a beautiful woman. They are beautiful women. What is the problem?”

Amanda replied: “It’s nothing. It is people with too much time on their hands, Bruno.”

Amanda Holden on Britain's Got Talent Dymond/Thames/Syco/Shutterstock

In 2020, Amanda revealed Britain’s Got Talent producers come to her dressing room to check her outfits before the show airs, jokingly calling them “the tit committee”.

She told The Sun: “There’s now a whole body of people that knock on my door and come and stare at my chest before we go on air.

“There’s a tit committee. There are so many brilliant people, they come down, knock on the door and there’s the lady who’s the producer who said, ‘Mandy, it looks great’.

“She said, ‘I can see it’s underwired’ — people thought it was my nipple they could see but it was the underwire. My husband does describe them as being like football studs, but that’s probably too much information. But yes, there’s a whole committee now, and a head of the committee.”