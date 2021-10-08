Amanda Holden Has Joined The Cast Of Neighbours, And All We Can Say Is Watch Out Ramsay Street

After her (somewhat divisive) appearance at Eurovision earlier this year, Amanda Holden is continuing her quest for world domination after being cast in an Australian soap.
The Britain’s Got Talent judge is joining the cast of Neighbours in a new guest role, soap bosses have announced.
She is set to appear in a storyline involving Harlow Robinson, who is played by former Neighbours star Jason Donovan’s real-life daughter Jemma).
Mandy, who has previously starred in dramas including Cutting It and Wild At Heart, will be playing Harlow’s aunt Harriet.
The two characters will be reunited in London as they try to solve a family mystery concerning Harlow’s mother and Harriet’s late sister Prue, who was portrayed by Denise van Outen in 2019.
Of joining the show, Mandy said: “Like most people in the UK who were around in the late 80s/early 90s, I grew up watching Neighbours every single day of the week. I was glued to our TV for the wedding of Kylie & Jason (Scott & Charlene) while cursing Mrs Mangle and praying that Mike and Jane would eventually get together! Not to mention all the other greats over the years.
“To now have the opportunity to be a part of such an iconic Australian show is simply fabulous! I can’t wait to work with Jemma in London, this feels like a joyous occasion for everyone.”
Filming is taking place over the next week in the capital, with Amanda’s scenes set to air in the UK and Australia next spring.
Neighbours airs in the UK on Channel 5 weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm.