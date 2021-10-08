Amanda Holden Has Joined The Cast Of Neighbours, And All We Can Say Is Watch Out Ramsay Street

After her (somewhat divisive) appearance at Eurovision earlier this year, Amanda Holden is continuing her quest for world domination after being cast in an Australian soap.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge is joining the cast of Neighbours in a new guest role, soap bosses have announced.

She is set to appear in a storyline involving Harlow Robinson, who is played by former Neighbours star Jason Donovan’s real-life daughter Jemma).

Mandy, who has previously starred in dramas including Cutting It and Wild At Heart, will be playing Harlow’s aunt Harriet.

The two characters will be reunited in London as they try to solve a family mystery concerning Harlow’s mother and Harriet’s late sister Prue, who was portrayed by Denise van Outen in 2019.