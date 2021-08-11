Les Dennis Pokes Fun At Past Amanda Holden Relationship With Bob The Builder Gag

Les Dennis proved he definitely has a sense of humour when it comes to his relationship with ex-wife Amanda Holden, as he joked about their past marital strife in a new interview. The former Family Fortunes host and Britain’s Got Talent judge tied the knot in 1995, temporarily separating five years later following Amanda’s affair with fellow actor Neil Morrissey. They eventually divorced in 2003. During a recent appearance on Christopher Biggins’ podcast Show And Tell, Les cracked a joke about his second marriage, as he reminisced about his old panto days.

Matt Crossick/PA Images/Getty/HGL Les Dennis and Amanda Holden

Les revealed that in the early 2000s, he was appearing in a pantomime with Mickey Rooney, and to set the festive mood, Christmas songs would be played in the theatre before and after a show. Unfortunately for Mickey, this included old classics from Frank Sinatra, with whom the Hollywood star had some personal history. “Mickey would get very angry, because of course, Frank Sinatra ran off with [his first wife] Ava Gardner,” Les recalled. He then added: “It would’ve been like me having to listen to Bob The Builder every night.”

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Neil Morrissey voiced Bob The Builder in the original children's TV series