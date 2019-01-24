ASSOCIATED PRESS Amanda Knox was convicted but later cleared of Meredith Kercher's murder

Amanda Knox has won £16,000 in damages after European judges found her rights had been breached in relation to the murder of Meredith Kercher, for which she was later acquitted.

Knox was convicted but later cleared of Kercher’s murder in 2007 following years of legal battles.

The European Court of Human Rights said on Thursday that there had been breaches of Knox’s rights leading up to a related conviction for malicious accusation.

Italian police alleged Knox made false accusations against Congolese bar owner Diya “Patrick” Lumumba, knowing him to be innocent and in order to distract investigators away from her own responsibility.

Lumumba was arrested in relation to Kercher’s murder but released without charge after providing an alibi.

But Knox, now 31-years-old, appealed on the grounds she was denied access to a lawyer and an independent interpreter, was slapped on the head and subjected to psychological pressure when interviewed by Italian police on 6 November 2017.

The ECHR ruled that there had been a violation of Knox’s rights when her claims of ill-treatment in police custody were not investigated.

But the judges said the court did not have any evidence that Knox was subjected to the “inhuman or degrading treatment” she complained about.