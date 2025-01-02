LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump Jr. has revealed that he doesn’t particularly enjoy his dad’s annual New Year’s Eve bash in Florida, saying the Mar-a-Lago event has become somewhat of an “amateur night” due to its attendees.

“New Year’s is always a little rough,” he said while streaming on Rumble, explaining that his birthday would fall the following day on Dec. 31.

“When I was a kid, New Year’s Eve was a lot better,” he added, “because it was like, there’s always something to do, there’s always a party.”

“But now it’s sort of like amateur night. ... I get to be around 1,000 drunk people giving me their political opinions that I don’t necessarily want to hear,” he said. “While I love Mar-a-Lago, it’s sort of like, by about midnight, when everyone’s like 12 beers deep or whatever it is they’re drinking, the close-talking opinions — it’s not for me.”

He described himself as a “recluse” who prefers the outdoors over big crowds.

Donald and Melania Trump arrive at his Mar-a-Lago club on New Year's Eve. Eva Marie Uzcategui via Getty Images

President-elect Trump hosts a celebration every year at his Palm Beach estate. It typically includes a star-studded cast of politicians, celebrities, donors and wealthy club members.

The Republican posted on Truth Social last week calling Mar-a-Lago the “Center of the Universe,” and adding, “New Year’s Eve is going to be AMAZING!!!”

This year, guests were said to have included Trump’s new billionaire pal Elon Musk — who has apparently been staying on the estate since the election — and family members including Melania, Eric, Lara and Tiffany Trump. Vice President-elect JD Vance, Senator Ted Cruz and Trump’s longtime ally Roger Stone were also reported to be there.

Trump Jr. attended with rumoured new girlfriend, socialite Bettina Anderson, according to photos, and was reportedly serenaded with a rendition of “Happy Birthday” by attendees. He turned 47.