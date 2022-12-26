Life
BeautyTechshoppingHome and Gardenkitchen

Amazon's Boxing Day Sale: The Best Deals On Stuff You Actually Need

From air fryers to hair dryers and some brilliant beauty steals, grab these bargains while you can.

The best deals and discounts in the Amazon Boxing Day sale
Amazon
The best deals and discounts in the Amazon Boxing Day sale

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

The Boxing Day sales are better these days, because you don’t even have to venture from the comfort of your own sofa to nab what you want. And if you’re not even up for browsing online, don’t worry, because we’ve done it for you.

With Amazon’s Boxing Day bonanza already up and running, we’ve rounded up all the best bargains we’ve found on products you actually need and want. But act quickly, as these deals and discounts will only last as long as stocks do...

1
Amazon
Nab this massive pack of 80 Finish Ultimate dishwasher tablets while they're down by 58%!
£11.05 (originally £26)
2
Amazon
Get 2023 off to a good start by treating yourself to this Lumie sunrise alarm clock that's currently down by 26%.
£72.99 (originally £99)
3
Amazon
And this Lumie SAD light has 1) tons of high ratings and 2) a 39% discount!
£59.99 (originally £99)
4
Amazon
This ghd set includes a hairdryer, straightener, paddle brush, and heat protect spray – all for 28% off!
£215 (originally £297.95)
5
Amazon
Save 33% (and tackle dry, cracked lips) with this nourishing Elizabeth Arden Eight-Hour lip balm.
£13.39 (originally £20)
6
Amazon
This Rimmel primer is a massive 51% off and will minimise the appearance of pores and boost radiance. Wear it on its own for a 'your skin but better' look or under foundation to increase your makeup's longevity!
£3.91 (originally £7.99)
7
Amazon
At 40% off, I can't think of a better time to buy this corded Shark vacuum cleaner. It has anti hair-wrap technology which removes hair from the brush roll as it goes!
£149 (originally £249.99)
8
Amazon
Been thinking to buy a Ring video doorbell? Consider the 31% discount on this one to be a sign.
£109.99 (originally £159.99)
9
Amazon
27% off this massage gun that has over 20,000 reviews? I'm adding it to my basket as we speak.
£79.98 (originally £109.99)
10
Amazon
This is not a drill: there's currently 25% off this XL Phillips air fryer!
£149 (originally £199.99)
11
Amazon
This 50%-off box of assorted Lindt chocolates is a perfect snack for this lull between Christmas and New Year.
£3.25 (originally £6.50)
12
Amazon
This Himalayan salt lamp looks oh so cosy (and it's 22% off, just FYI).
£13.99 (originally £17.99)
13
Amazon
This Phillips Lumea IPL device will deliver long-lasting hair removal! At 36% off it's well worth the investment.
£299.99 (originally £469.99)
14
Amazon
Make your living room feel like a spa with this essential oil diffuser that's 40% off.
£27.59 (originally £45.99)
15
Amazon
Get into the nooks and crannies of your sofa cushions and car seats with this 36%-off handheld vacuum.
£39.99 (originally £62.50)
16
Amazon
If you're forever losing your keys, you'll be glad you bought this Bluetooth item finder while it's down by 25%.
£14.99 (originally £19.99)
17
Amazon
Hairdryer seen better days? This powerful and highly rated BaByliss one is down by 34%.
£22.99 (originally £35)
18
Amazon
Treat your tired muscles to this shiatsu heated massager while it's got a 43% saving.
£33.99 (originally £59.99)
19
Amazon
Cat owners, I just think you ought to be aware that this genius automatic food dispenser has a 20% discount (and loads of high ratings).
£63.99 (originally £79.99)
20
Amazon
This super popular hyaluronic acid was already a bargain even before its 30% discount.
£6.99 (originally £9.99)
21
Amazon
There's 32% off this FOREO LUNA 3 electronic cleansing brush. As well as providing a skin-firming massage, it will deeply clean your pores to remove oil and sweat.
Price: £128.52 (originally £189).
22
Amazon
It's a good time to stock up on these Durex thin-feel condoms – this pack of 30 is 45% off!
£11.07 (originally £19.99)
23
Amazon
This 49%-off pack of Oral-B electric toothbrush heads should have you covered for a good while.
£21.99 (originally £43.50) for 12
24
Amazon
Stay toasty with this 33%-off space heater that's quiet, fast heating, and will warm up your whole space thanks to its oscillating function.
£59.99 (originally £89.99)
25
Amazon
Treat yourself to a better night's sleep with this Sanctuary Spa sleep mist that's reduced by 38% ATM.
£7.75 (originally £12.50)
26
Amazon
At 44% off, this Deep Night perfume by Ghost is an absolute steal. It's perfect for fans of floral, fruity fragrances.
£16.20 (originally £29)
27
Amazon
I love this Scandaleyes liner by Rimmel, and I'm a pretty big fan of its current 44% discount too.
£2.78 (originally £4.99)
28
Amazon
This OPI nail polish is 33% off and the perfect 'go with everything' nude shade.
£9.10 (originally £13.50)
29
Amazon
If (like me) you prefer something darker on your nails, nab this one for 19% off!
£11 (originally £13.50)
30
Amazon
Make your bed comfier without springing on a new mattress by snapping up this Simba Hybrid topper for 35% off.
£226.85 (originally £349) for a double bed size
31
Amazon
Once you get this 26%-off Amazon Fire stick, you'll wonder how you managed without it! Simply pop it in the back of your TV and easily access all your streaming services in one place.
£36.99 (originally £49.99)
32
Amazon
Upgrade your pots and pans by snapping up this Tefal set! It's got a massive 41% off.
£41.99 (originally £78) for five pieces
33
Amazon
Who said coffee machines have to be spendy? At 27% off this Tassimo one is a bargain!
£29 (originally £39.99)
34
Amazon
Take the faff out of cleaning your floors with this robot vacuum cleaner that's 29% off.
£149.99 (originally £209.99)
35
Amazon
I can't quite believe the price point on these wireless headphones that are 72% off – they're under £20!
£19.54 (originally £69.99)
36
Amazon
You're guaranteed to surprise guests when you tell them this 25%-off chair is from Amazon.
£126.99 (originally £169.99)
37
Amazon
This trio of shelves that are 45% look way more expensive than what you'll pay for them.
£15.99 (originally £28.99) for three shelves
38
Amazon
Right now there's 23% off these stick-on motion sensor lights. They're super handy for when you need to get up in the night but don't want to wake everyone up by turning the big light on.
£23.96 (originally £30.95) for four
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction