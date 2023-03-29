60 Helpful Products You Can Still Get In The Amazon Spring Sale – But Only If You're Quick

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
After an epic 48 hours of dizzying discounts, we’re unfortunately now not too far away from the end of Amazon’s epic Spring Sale. With midnight inching ever closer, there truly isn’t much time left to bag whatever you’ve got in your basket at these exclusively low prices.
Nothing caught your eye yet? We’re sure that a browse through this selection of last-minute deals will change that!
Take 20% off this Joseph Joseph 'push and tear' kitchen roll holder that has a push-top lock roll for easy tearing.
And these 42%-off Joseph Joseph mixing bowls nest to save on storage space.
Grab 40% off this Dr. Beckmann fruit and drink stain remover and thank us when an accident occurs.
These genius bath crayons wipe clean after use. Oh, and did I mention they have 45% off RN?
There's a 26% saving to be had on the Vileda 1-2 spray mop that allows you to dispense cleaning fluid as you go, for a hassle-free clean.
Or there's this Flash Powermop starter kit that's on sale with 38% off.
Nab this Sally Hansen Maximum Growth treatment that claims to fortify and protect short nails. It's down by a generous 52%.
Take 33% off this Swan handheld garment steamer that'll save you from the faff of getting the iron out.
Future-you will probably be glad you nabbed this Dr. Beckmann fabric whitener whilst it's discounted by 31%.
This 20%-off Joseph Joseph washing-up bowl has a plug to drain out the water.
This 44%-off OXO Good grips Julienne peeler boasts a huge 4.8-average star rating, a non-slip handle and a flip-top cover for safe storage.
And this 38%-off OXO Good Grips vegetable chopper has an easy-pour opening to remove your cut-up food.
Take a huge 45% off this Echo Dot (5th Generation) Bluetooth speaker with Alexa.
This Oral-B toothbrush has a smart pressure sensor to assist you whilst brushing – oh, and it's also down by 59% today.
This 28%-off Venus razor has a mini handle and comes in a case to make it much easier to take on your travels!
There's currently 32% off these clever Isle of Paradise self tanning drops – just add some to your skincare to get a summer-worthy glow!
Take a massive 50% off this Garnier SPF50 that you can spray on top of your makeup.
The self-cleaning OXO Furlifter is an effective, reusable, hassle-free way to remove pet hair from your clothes.
If you struggle to make perfect rice, this 20% off Joseph Joseph microwave rice cooker will do all the hard work for you.
Put up frames without needing to get the toolbox out by nabbing this value pack of Command picture hanging strips that won't leave any marks on your walls – get them for 27% off!
These under-shelf baskets are an easy way to make the most of your space (and they're 33% off, FYI).
Speaking of clever storage, save 31% on this hanging wardrobe organiser.
There's currently 37% off this Bluetooth headband with built-in earphones – it's ideal if you like to fall asleep listening to music or a podcast and don't want your headphones digging in.
Make a 45% on this handy electric lighter that can be recharged via USB.
These silicone toilet brushes are so much easier to keep clean than the regular kinds – get them now while they're 39% off!
You've probably seen heatless curling rods like this all over your TikTok FYP, and now you can get this one for 43% off! It'll get to work while you sleep, so you can have gorgeous waves with no effort.
There's 29% off these Dots for Spots patches that will conceal and heal your blemishes at the same time.
This meat thermometer is 46% off and so handy, especially come BBQ season!
If your phone and laptop aren't looking their best, this 20%-off OXO cleaner is great for removing smudges and fingerprints alongside crumbs and dust in your keyboard!
This OXO Good Grips soft-handled tin opener is genius because it has a cushioned, non-slip grip that can be used even when wet. It's down by 49%.
Speaking of handy kitchen gadgets, take 38% off this Joseph Joseph stretch silicone pot stand.
This 40%-off Tower sensor bin is battery-operated and opens with one swift hand motion – clever huh?
This Joseph Joseph compact knife organiser means keeping your cutlery looking neat just got easier. Oh, and it has 30% off.
This pack of five 36%-off Sistema meal prep containers have two compartments and they nest when not in use.
Neaten your sink area with ease by nabbing this 30%-off Joseph Joseph caddy that even has a space to hang your cloths.
If you love a drink on the go, then this 20%-off Joseph Joseph travel mug is leakproof and has a flip-top cap to completely cover the mouthpiece for optimum hygiene.
Keep your house dust-free with minimal effort thanks to this 20%-off OXO Good Grips extendable duster.
This OXO Good Grips bathtub drain protector has a silicone rim to keep it in place, allowing it to effectively let water flow whilst trapping hair. It's got 25% off RN.
These stick-on lights are motion-activated, so no more having to turn on the big light when walking through the hallway at night! Get them for 21% off.
There's 20% off this Joseph Joseph sink saver that'll stop the base of your sink getting scratched up and protects your more delicate dinnerware from getting chipped.
Pop one of these 35%-off Ecozone sticks down your drain and it'll break down food and fat, helping to prevent clogs in the future!
Fitness fans, this adjustable kettlebell is 35% off! You can adjust its weight from between 3.5-18kg(!) so it'll work for a wide variety of workouts and allow you to progress with it.
If you don't have room for a toastie maker, this little CRIMPiT is a handy way to make toasties with sandwich thins! Get it for 33% off.
Take 30% off this wireless Ring video doorbell.
These two under-bed storage bags will keep clutter stowed neatly away. They're down by 36%.
This 33%-off set of two bedside tables are stackable so they can be easily stowed away when you need the space again.
This 35%-off Sure Maximum Protection deodorant claims to have three times stronger sweat protection thanks to its MotionSense technology.
If you're weaning, then these stay-put suction bowls will help to avoid some of the mess. Oh, and did I mention their 48% saving?
There's 20% off this office desk chair that has a high-density foam seat and still manages to look more spendy than its current price tag.
This highly-rated memory foam travel pillow boasts a 41% discount.
Speaking of clever travel buys, there's this garment storage bag that attaches to your case for easy carrying. It's got 34% off today.
Give your home office a budget-friendly addition in the form of this 37%-off Philips LED clip light. It attaches to your desk or bed so it takes up minimal space.
This small portable charger has 35% off and has impressed tons of Amazon customers. It claims to be able to charge an iPhone 12 four times.
This 39%-off Tommee Tippee Dreammaker baby sleep aid mimics the sounds of the womb and gives off a soothing red light and a rhythmic pulsing glow.
This bath corner organiser helps to keep toys confined to one area (at least until your little one gets in again!). It's down by 44%.
If you're clumsy, then this PopSocket will help you to hold your phone. It doubles as a stand and has a 33% discount.
These 57%-off spoons and forks have been specially designed to aid kids with self-feeding.
The BISSELL SpotClean portable carpet cleaner now comes with 27% off and would be a great investment buy if you have messy pets or clumsy children.
This pack of three Dr. Beckmann washing machine cleaners now come with a saving of 39%.
And this 38%-off MR.SIGA pet hair removal rubber broom has a built-in squeegee and includes a microfibre cloth for dusting the floor too!
