You’ve almost certainly heard of Amazon’s Echo speaker, but one product you might not have heard of is the Amazon Echo Look - a smart camera that helps you get dressed.

The Echo Look is essentially a voice-activated camera that will take a picture of you and then using AI as well as input from fashion experts, will analyse your outfit and then tell you if it thinks it works or not.

If that sounds familiar you may well have seen something extremely similar at the start of the 90′s classic ‘Clueless’.