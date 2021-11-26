Life

Amazon Black Friday 2021: 17 Grooming Products For Men To Bag Now

From bargain beard care to huge discounts on aftershave, we've found the best male grooming deals on Amazon.

Don’t waste money paying full price for a new shaver, wash set, or a Christmas gift – get your shopping done in the Amazon Black Friday sale instead. Their deals really are worth checking out, with discounts up to an amazing 63% off.

Whether you’re looking for a Black Friday treat for yourself or a gift for your dad, brother or partner, we’ve got you covered with the best Amazon deals for men.

1
Save 54% on HUGO Just Different Eau de Toilette
Amazon
Get HUGO Just Different Eau de Toilette for £22.45 (was £49).
2
Save a huge 70% on this Panasonic Wet and Dry 4-Blade Electric Shaver
Amazon
Get the Panasonic Wet and Dry 4-Blade Electric Shaver With Pivoting Head for £47.50 (was £159.99).
3
Start the festive season in style with 45% off this whopper of an advent calendar
Amazon
Get the Ultimate Advent Calendar 2021 for Men for £22 (was £40).
4
Save an incredible 66% onPhilips Shaver Series 5000 Dry and Wet Electric Shaver
Amazon
Get the Philips Shaver Series 5000 Dry and Wet Electric Shaver for £84.99 (was £249.99).
5
There's a tidy 20% off this Philips Nose, Ear and Eyebrow Trimmer
Amazon
Get the Philips Nose, Ear and Eyebrow Trimmer for £15.99 (was £20).
6
Reenergis with 39% off this ManCave Shower Gift Set
Amazon
Get the ManCave Complete Shower Gift Set for £18.23 (was £30.00).
7
Save 33% on this ManCave Survival Gift Set
Amazon
Get this ManCave Survival Gift Set for £19.99 (was £29.99).
8
This gorgeous Lacoste pour Homme Eau De Toilette Spray has more than half off
Amazon
Get Lacoste pour Homme by Lacoste Eau De Toilette Spray for £24.15 (was £53.00).
9
Save 56% on this Braun 10-in-1 Beard Trimmer With Hair & Nose Trimmer & Gillette Razor
Amazon
Get the Braun 10-in-1 Beard Trimmer, With Hair & Nose Trimmer & Gillette Razor for £35.99 (was £81.99).
10
There's an incredible 56% off this Gillette ProShield Power Men's Razor and refills
Amazon
Get Gillette ProShield Power Men's Razor + 9 Razor Blade Refills with Precision Trimmer for £15.39 (was £34.99).
11
Get 44% off this super stylish King C. Gillette Beard Grooming Kit in its own bag
Amazon
Get King C. Gillette Beard Grooming Kit for Men for £12.69 (was £ 22.50).
12
Save 55% on this five-piece Nivea Men Gift Set
Amazon
Get Nivea Men The Full Works Gift Set for £9.00 (was £20.00).
13
Tired eyes be gone with 56% off this L'Oréal Men Expert Hydra Energetic Eye Roll-On
Amazon
Get L'Oréal Men Expert Hydra Energetic Eye Roll-On for £4.99 (was £11.22).
14
Another great aftershave deal. Save 40% on Lacoste L'Homme Eau de Toilette
Amazon
Get Lacoste L'Homme Eau de Toilette for £23.95 (was £40).
15
Gym lovers can save 35% on this Sure Men Advanced Protection Workout Gift Set
Amazon
Get Sure Men Advanced Protection Workout Gift Set For Gym Lovers for £6.50 (was £10).
16
Save 25% on these Gillette Fusion ProGlide Men’s Razor Blades
Amazon
Get Gillette Fusion ProGlide Men’s Razor Blades with Precision Trimmer for £28.09 (was £37.59).
17
Someone's using Lynx somewhere! Save 35% on this Recharge Sport Fresh Gift Set
Amazon
Get the Lynx Recharge Sport Fresh Duo, including Shower Gel and Body Spray with Gym Skipping Rope Festive Gift Set, for £6.50 (was £10.00).
