Amber Heard Breaks Silence On Life In Spain And Her Future In Hollywood

Amber Heard seems happy in her first public comments since her move to Spain.

Heard gave reporters a brief update about life in Madrid, where she relocated to earlier this year following the high-profile legal battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp in 2022.

In a TikTok video which began circulating Wednesday, Heard spoke in Spanish as she told journalists, “I love Spain so much.”

When asked if the move was permanent, the Aquaman actor said, “I hope so. I love living here.”

Heard also dismissed rumours that she’s retiring from film during the chat. When one reporter asked if she had any projects in the works, she said, “Of course. I move on, that’s life.”

The star slipped away just as journalists asked if she was attending the Cannes Film Festival, where Depp recently got a standing ovation in his return to the movie industry.

Heard largely retreated from the spotlight last June after a jury ordered her to pay Depp $15,000,000 in damages for defaming the actor.

Depp sued after Heard described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse” in a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post. Though she did not name Depp, Heard previously accused the actor of domestic abuse.

During the trial, she faced a barrage of abuse from Depp fans, who rooted for the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor outside of court during the trial.

Sources close to Heard were able to offer some insight into her new life back in April, when they told People, “She has been living in Spain, where she gets more privacy.”

“The trial was beyond stressful for her and she just wanted to start fresh out of the country,” they explained. “She is excited about working and filming again.”

The insider said Heard was still being affected by last year’s legal ordeal, adding, “She was exhausted and disappointed about the trial. She felt she was mistreated.”

