Amber Rudd Claims Government Is 'Still Working On' Customs Union Position Post-Brexit

Amber Rudd has claimed the government is “still working” on its position on whether the UK will remain in the Customs Union after Brexit, despite Theresa May’s vow to leave it.

The home secretary refused to be drawn on how she would vote on the issue if she were a backbencher, telling reporters at a Parliamentary Press Gallery lunch: “I’m committed to the government’s position, which to some extent we are still working on.”

The remarks, which she quickly attempted to clarify, put her at loggerheads with the official government position and that of many of her fellow frontbenchers.

She added: “We still have a few discussions to be had in a really positive, consensual, easy way among some of my cabinet colleagues in order to arrive at a final position.”

Lib Dem MP Layla Moran was quick to seize on Rudd’s claims, claiming the home secretary was seeking “revenge” against the prime minister after she was forced to defend the government in the wake of the Windrush scandal.

Speaking for the pro-EU group Best for Britain, Moran said: “Amber Rudd has let the cat out of the bag. The government at the highest level has no idea what their plan for the Customs Union really is. They are utterly and completely shambolic.