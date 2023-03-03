Ambulance Strikes Called Off After Government Agrees To Pay Talks

London Ambulance Service workers on strike last month. Kirsty O'Connor via PA Wire/PA Images

Union bosses have suspended the next wave of ambulance strikes after the government agreed to meet for pay talks.

The GMB hailed a “huge shift” by health secretary Steve Barclay, who has previously ruled out further negotiations on wages.

Advertisement

They said the Department of Health and Social Care was now willing to discuss their pay demands for both this year and next year.

It comes just days after the union announced that its members would only respond to emergency call-outs during the next phase of industrial action.

The strikes, involving more than 13,000 workers, had been due to take place on March 6 and 8.

However, the GMB warned that industrial action will return “with a vengeance” if talks break down again.

Meanwhile, Unison also announced that a strike planned for next Wednesday involving thousands of ambulance staff and other NHS workers has also been suspended.

Advertisement

Rachel Harrison, the union’s national secretary, said: “GMB ambulance workers announced a tightening of the derogations for cover on strike days.

“Less than 24 hours later we received a letter from the secretary of state for health, Steve Barclay, inviting us and other unions to pay talks.

“This is a huge shift from the government, who for months have refused to consider negotiations on pay.

“Now, they are saying they are willing to sit down and talk.

“The government has given assurances of additional cash for both years above existing budgets and that any deal will respect the existing Agenda for Change structure.

“GMB’s ambulance workers have agreed to suspend industrial action so talks can begin – however the strike will return with a vengeance should talks break down.”

Advertisement

Unison head of health Sara Gorton said: “Unions said all along they could pause strikes if ministers would only commit to formal talks to boost pay for this year.

“The government has finally promised extra investment in pay for both this and next year.

“The sad thing is this could all have been handled so differently. Proper pay talks should have started months ago, long before the first strike was called. That would have avoided days of disruption for the NHS and its patients.

“Whether the talks signal the beginning of the end of the current dispute will emerge in the coming days. If a deal can be reached, strikes can end and everyone can work together again to ensure the NHS gets back on track.