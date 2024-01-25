America Ferrea's Oscar Nomination Inspired A Truly Star-Studded Reunion We're Totally Here For

America Ferrera at the Critics' Choice Awards earlier this month Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

America Ferrera has opened up about the moment she found out she’d been nominated for her first Oscar – and some of the famous pals who were quick to congratulate her.

The former Ugly Betty star has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress thanks to her stand-out performance in the Barbie movie, and spoke to Variety about how the moment played out for her when she first found out.

“There was a moment where I wasn’t sure if I had made it up,” she admitted. “And then my phone started blowing up so I figured that I must have heard it right.”

First came a call from her publicist, followed by her husband, after which America received a rather star-studded group call.

She revealed that shortly after the nomination was announced, her former co-stars in the Sisterhood Of The Travelling Pants, Alexis Bledel, Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn, got in touch via FaceTime.

“It was hilarious and funny and emotional and it’s wonderful to be celebrated and held up by my sisters,” America enthused.

“These women who I’ve had the honour of growing up with in this industry and being loved and cheered on and supported by them. Which we all do for each other. They’re amazing, and such a gift in my life.”

For those who’ve not had the pleasure of watching The Sisterhood Of The Travelling Pants, the teen drama centres around four friends who discover a pair of jeans that somehow fit all four of them, which they pass between them over the course of their summer break.

The stars of The Sisterhood Of The Travelling Pants Moviestore/Shutterstock

The 2005 film was followed by a sequel three years later, with reports claiming back in 2018 that a third instalment could be in the works.

