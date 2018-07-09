The Amesbury couple exposed to the nerve agent Novichok “must have got a high dose”, the head of the UK’s counter-terrorism police said on Monday.
Speaking ahead of an emergency Cobra meeting at 1pm, Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said the investigators’ “hypothesis” is that Dawn Sturgess, who died in hospital on Sunday evening, and her partner Charlie Rowley “must have handled a container that we are now seeking”.
Basu said police were unable to say if the nerve agent that killed Sturgess, 44, and left 45-year-old Rowley in a critical condition in hospital is linked to the March 4 attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in Salisbury.
“However, this remains our main line of inquiry,” he said.
The decision to link the two attacks on Monday increases pressure on Russia, which has denied all responsibility for the attack on the Skripals despite considerable pressure from the British government and internationally.
Home Secretary Sajid Javid is due to update MPs in the Commons on Monday about the case, after chairing a meeting of the government’s Cobra emergencies committee.
Basu added that there was no evidence to suggest the couple had visited any of the Salisbury sites that were decontaminated in the four months since the Skripals fell ill.
“Our focus and priority is to find and identify any container that we think might be the source of this contamination,” Basu said, saying that the couple’s reaction to the exposure was “so severe” that they must have got a “high dose” of the nerve agent that kept the Skripals hospitalised for months.
Basu said police had detailed the couple’s movements in the days before they were hospitalised on June 30 and as a consequence a red Ford transit van Rowley had travelled in on the day he fell ill was now being tested at Porton Down as a “precautionary measure”.
Three other people who were travelling in the vehicle, Basu said, had been identified and contacted. None were showing signs of having been exposed to a nerve agent, he said.
Basu reiterated that there was no immediate risk to members of the public, but urged those living in Amesbury and Salisbury to avoid picking up “strange items” like needles, syringes and “unusual containers”.
Since the attempted murders of the Skripals, 21 people had presented with medical “concerns”, Basu said, but all were screened and shown to be “all clear”.
Basu said the death of mother-of-three Sturgess, “only serves to strengthen the resolve of our investigation team as we work to identify those responsible for this outrageous, reckless and barbaric act”.
A relative at Sturgess’s family home in Durrington, near Amesbury, said the family was “devastated” but declined to comment further.
Russia has said it was sorry to hear of Sturgess’s death.
In a second press conference, Wiltshire police said that Sturgess was an “innocent member of the public who should have been able to go about her daily life without becoming an unwilling victim in such an unprecedented, international, incident.”
Police and Crime Commissioner Angus Macpherson said they were “horrified and appalled that an illegal and lethal nerve agent has been used on the streets of our county. And while the city of Salisbury has bounced back so resiliently, it saddens me greatly that Sturgess, and now her family, are bearing the devastating impact of this incident.”
The Kremlin has suggested that any suggestion Russia was involved would be absurd, describing the investigation into Sturgess’s death as a British problem.
Prime Minister Theresa May last night said she was “appalled and shocked” by Sturgess’s death.
She added: “Police and security officials are working urgently to establish the facts of this incident, which is now being investigated as a murder.
“The government is committed to providing full support to the local community as it deals with this tragedy.”
KEY QUESTIONS
– What has happened?
Dawn Sturgess, 44, died on Sunday after being exposed to a nerve agent.
Charlie Rowley, 45, who was also exposed to the nerve agent, is critically ill in hospital.
– How did they come into contact with the nerve agent?
Police have said they were exposed after touching a contaminated item with their hands.
– Have police found the item?
Not yet. On Sunday police said detectives were working “as quickly and as diligently as possible to identify the source of the contamination, but this has not been established at this time”.
– Have the authorities linked Amesbury to the Salisbury case?
Not yet, although the signs are that the investigation is moving in that direction. The possibility that the two investigations might be linked is “clearly a key line of inquiry”, Scotland Yard said.
– Was the nerve agent at the centre of the Amesbury alert the same type as the one used in Salisbury?
Yes, in both cases tests by Government experts detected Novichok, a highly potent nerve agent.
– Is the substance found in Amesbury from the same batch?
This has not been established either way. On Sunday, police said they are “not in a position to say whether the nerve agent was from the same batch that the Skripals were exposed to”.
– Did Sturgess and Rowley go to any of the same locations as the Skripals?
There is no evidence that they visited any of the sites decontaminated following the attempted murders of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in March, according to investigators.
– Who was responsible for the Salisbury attack?
The UK Government has pointed the finger at the Russian government – an allegation the Kremlin denies.
– Has anyone been identified as a suspect in that case?
Not publicly. Police say their “complex” investigation remains ongoing.