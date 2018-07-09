Facebook Dawn Sturgess died on Sunday after being exposed to nerve agent Novichok, her partner, Charlie Rowley, left, is fighting for his life in hospital

“However, this remains our main line of inquiry,” he said.

Basu said police were unable to say if the nerve agent that killed Sturgess, 44, and left 45-year-old Rowley in a critical condition in hospital is linked to the March 4 attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in Salisbury.

Speaking ahead of an emergency Cobra meeting at 1pm, Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said the investigators’ “hypothesis” is that Dawn Sturgess, who died in hospital on Sunday evening , and her partner Charlie Rowley “must have handled a container that we are now seeking”.

The Amesbury couple exposed to the nerve agent Novichok “must have got a high dose”, the head of the UK’s counter-terrorism police said on Monday.

'Couple must have handled a container which contained a very strong dose of novichok' say counter-terror police who are still trying to locate the contaminated container Follow live updates here: https://t.co/zWRcKvlx0J pic.twitter.com/uJTeunGrVH

The decision to link the two attacks on Monday increases pressure on Russia, which has denied all responsibility for the attack on the Skripals despite considerable pressure from the British government and internationally.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid is due to update MPs in the Commons on Monday about the case, after chairing a meeting of the government’s Cobra emergencies committee.

Basu added that there was no evidence to suggest the couple had visited any of the Salisbury sites that were decontaminated in the four months since the Skripals fell ill.

“Our focus and priority is to find and identify any container that we think might be the source of this contamination,” Basu said, saying that the couple’s reaction to the exposure was “so severe” that they must have got a “high dose” of the nerve agent that kept the Skripals hospitalised for months.

Basu said police had detailed the couple’s movements in the days before they were hospitalised on June 30 and as a consequence a red Ford transit van Rowley had travelled in on the day he fell ill was now being tested at Porton Down as a “precautionary measure”.

Three other people who were travelling in the vehicle, Basu said, had been identified and contacted. None were showing signs of having been exposed to a nerve agent, he said.

Basu reiterated that there was no immediate risk to members of the public, but urged those living in Amesbury and Salisbury to avoid picking up “strange items” like needles, syringes and “unusual containers”.

Since the attempted murders of the Skripals, 21 people had presented with medical “concerns”, Basu said, but all were screened and shown to be “all clear”.

Basu said the death of mother-of-three Sturgess, “only serves to strengthen the resolve of our investigation team as we work to identify those responsible for this outrageous, reckless and barbaric act”.

A relative at Sturgess’s family home in Durrington, near Amesbury, said the family was “devastated” but declined to comment further.

Russia has said it was sorry to hear of Sturgess’s death.

In a second press conference, Wiltshire police said that Sturgess was an “innocent member of the public who should have been able to go about her daily life without becoming an unwilling victim in such an unprecedented, international, incident.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Angus Macpherson said they were “horrified and appalled that an illegal and lethal nerve agent has been used on the streets of our county. And while the city of Salisbury has bounced back so resiliently, it saddens me greatly that Sturgess, and now her family, are bearing the devastating impact of this incident.”

The Kremlin has suggested that any suggestion Russia was involved would be absurd, describing the investigation into Sturgess’s death as a British problem.

Prime Minister Theresa May last night said she was “appalled and shocked” by Sturgess’s death.

She added: “Police and security officials are working urgently to establish the facts of this incident, which is now being investigated as a murder.

“The government is committed to providing full support to the local community as it deals with this tragedy.”