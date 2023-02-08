Stuck For Valentine’s Or Mother’s Day Ideas? These Popular Haircare Gift Sets Are Up To 35% Off

Amika Amika haircare sets have up to 35% off

Amika is one haircare brand to have on your radar for numerous reasons.

The label prides itself on high quality, eco-friendly, cruelty-free and functional hair products, as well as tools, to suit all hair types, styles, needs and budgets.

It is backed by a team of experts, spanning across creatives, hairstylists, chemists and hair product aficionados, who have created hair essentials shoppers can’t live without and consider their best friend – hence the name, Amika, which means friend in Esperanto.

Amika has created a selection of hair products, as well as tools, to bring the salon to your home, and for less as there is currently an unmissable sale on select products.

The sale comes at the perfect time as gift giving season is back; Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, while Mother’s Day falls just over one month later, as it is marked on 19 March in the UK this year.

For those who are stuck on what to buy their partner come 14 February, or treat their parents to on Mothering Sunday, Amika has you covered.

What collections do Amika make?

The beauty label has created 11 haircare collections to cater to every shopper’s hair type and needs; from Repair, Blonde, Colour, Texture, Curl, Volume, Hydration, Detox, Signature, Hold, to Smooth.

The Repair range is best suited for damaged tresses, Blonde works to repair coloured hair as well as brighten those lighter locks, while the Colour line aims to protect and prolong the colour for those with dyed hair.

The Texture collection adds body to any type of hair, but shoppers can up the ante with products in the Volume range, which add extra body to flat or fine hair.

The Curl collection includes products to define ringlets and create long-lasting coils, the Hydration line is perfect for those with dry and dehydrated locks, the Smooth helps shoppers achieve sleek, glossy and flyaway-free styles, and Hold products set your look in place.

Amika’s Signature collection is the go-to for every shopper, as it features the basic must-haves to nourish your tresses no matter the hair type or length, while the Detox capsule includes items to exfoliate the scalp, remove dirt and excess oil while cleansing the hair shaft too.

What products are in the collections?

Each collection features a selection of products, from shampoo and conditioners, repairing treatments, masks, detangling sprays, to dry shampoo, so shoppers can shop the bare necessities, select specific products for their hair type and concerns, or perfect a full haircare routine from pre-cleanse through to styling cream after your hair has been washed and dried.

All of Amika’s products boast effective formulas, which are vegan certified, and free from any nasties, such as sulfates, parabens and phthalates, to ensure your hair gets the TLC it needs. Plus, the packaging is 100% recyclable.

Amika uses natural ingredients, such as the potent superfruit, sea buckthorn, which is rich in omega 7, vitamin C and A, for optimum hair and scalp health, as well as plant butters to nourish the hair, and vegan proteins for healthy hair growth.

With a vast array of products to shop it can feel overwhelming to know what to buy, especially if it is a gift for a special someone, which is why Amika’s expertly curated bundles are bound to be a hit - for both you, and the lucky recipient.

Amika has launched nine haircare bundles, which includes: Peace, Love and Perk Up Dry Shampoo kit, Vitamin Burst Signature Wash + Care trio, T(hair)apy Repair Wash + Care set, Bye Bye Brass Wash + Care set, Outta Sight Nourishing Must-Haves Set, Good Vibes Only Hydration + Repair Mask set, Love Is The Kure Strength + Repair set, Blonde Boogie Bust Your Brass Toning + Repair set, and the Smooth Talker Double Agent Smooth + Shine Routine set, so there is something to suit everyone.

How much are the Amika sets?

The pre-made sets range in price from £21, for the dry shampoo duo, to £145, for the ultimate Smooth Talker set, which includes the time saving 2-in-1 Blow Dryer and Straightening Brush to help you create a bouncy blow or a sleek straight do.

Shoppers could save up to 35% when purchasing these sets, as they are cheaper than if shoppers were to buy each item in the set separately.

What other deals are there available?

You can curate your own kit, and save up to 15%. Simply mix and match three of your favourite items, then enter the discount code “BUNDLE15” at the checkout to see the total basket value drop.

If that wasn’t enough, Amika will plant a tree for customers who spend £30 or more to cut CO2 emissions in support of the UN’s sustainable development goals.