Amy Dowden BBC/Ray Burmiston

BBC bosses have shared a statement about Amy Dowden’s absence from this weekend’s upcoming Strictly Come Dancing live show.

On Saturday night, Amy was taken to hospital when she collapsed behind the scenes of the BBC dance show following her performance with her celebrity partner JB Gill.

Advertisement

Although the BBC said an ambulance was called “as a precaution” and Amy later insisted she was feeling “feeling much better”, it has since been confirmed that she won’t be performing during this weekend’s shows.

The BBC said: “Amy Dowden MBE is doing much better and all the Strictly family send her love and wish her well.

“Amy is delighted that Lauren is able to step in for rehearsals and to perform in Saturday’s show for JB’s Couple’s Choice routine. We are all hopeful that Amy will be back to dance with JB next week.”

Advertisement

Lauren told Amy on Instagram: “Sending you all the love. This one’s for you, hope we make you proud.”

Amy made a triumphant return to the Strictly ballroom last month, after being forced to sit out last year’s series due to the cancer treatment she was undergoing at the time.

“I am so excited for every element of being back with my Strictly family,” the Welsh performer enthused shortly before the series got underway.

She added: “It feels like it’s my first year again. I’m buzzing to see the whole team, for costumes, for dance routines, to meet the celebrities, the judges. Everyone’s laughing at me because I am just smiling constantly.”

Advertisement

The record-breaking dancer – who also has Crohn’s disease – opened up about her health issues earlier this year in the emotional BBC documentary Strictly Amy: Cancer And Me.

Her team told BBC News over the weekend: “Amy was feeling unwell and so an ambulance was called as a precaution. She is feeling much better and would like to thank the Strictly family for their love and concern.