Amy Dowden Speaks Out As Exciting Plans For Her Return To The Strictly Ballroom Are Unveiled

Amy Dowden celebrates her return to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom BBC Studios/Kieron McCarron

Strictly Come Dancing bosses have big plans for Amy Dowden’s return to the show.

Last year, the Welsh professional was unable to compete as usual due to the cancer treatment she was receiving at the time.

Amy was later invited to return to perform a special routine as part of the semi-finals, but these plans were thwarted when she broke her foot.

On Friday morning, it was revealed that a group dance included in this year’s pre-recorded launch show will put Amy back in the spotlight in a big way.

A BBC press release teased: “The stunning Quickstep routine will see Amy front and centre as she dazzles the audience, alongside her fellow professional dancers.

“The empowering routine will exude glamour and is the perfect way to welcome Amy back for the 22nd series of Strictly Come Dancing.”

Amy is returning to the Strictly dance floor after a year off in 2023 BBC/Wildflame/Stephen Hart

“I am so excited for every element of being back with my Strictly family,” Amy enthused. “I am so grateful to get this opportunity, especially as it’s such a special year for this legendary show.”

She continued: “It feels like it’s my first year again. I’m buzzing to see the whole team, for costumes, for dance routines, to meet the celebrities, the judges.

“Everyone’s laughing at me because I am just smiling constantly. I’d like to dedicate this dance to my pink sisters who have supported me through the past year and to all those currently facing cancer.”

It has also been revealed that Amy’s family, including her husband Benjamin Jones, were watching as the performance was filmed.

Amy recently opened up about her cancer journey in a “deeply personal” BBC documentary, and is also releasing her autobiography Dancing In The Rain next week.