Amy Dowden Shares Emotional Post As It's Confirmed She'll Be Back On Strictly This Year

Amy pictured during an interview on Loose Women in April Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has major cause for celebration following the news she’s due to return to the hit show this year.

Amy has been part of the Strictly family since 2017, but was forced to miss most of last year’s series after undergoing treatment for cancer.

On Monday afternoon, the BBC released the full list of professionals who’ll be taking part in this year’s series of Strictly, with Amy’s name a notable inclusion on the list.

Following this, she shared a clip of herself recording behind-the-scenes footage for Strictly on Instagram, while celebrating her upcoming ballroom comeback.

“I’m so happy and grateful to be back on Strictly,” she wrote. “MY HEART IS SO HAPPY. The best team on and off the dance floor. I can’t wait to be back doing what I love most in the world, dancing!”

Amy went on to say she was feeling “blessed and more excited than EVER”. “Bring it on! Thank you Strictly for your support always,” she concluded, alongside the hashtags #AmysBack, #CantWait, #LetsDoThis, #MyHeartIsSoHappy and an excited: “Eeeeeekkk.”

During last year’s Strictly final, fans were over the moon to see Amy taking part in her first group dance since she was first diagnosed with cancer.

She had previously disclosed that she was due to have a bigger part in the routine, but this had to be pared back after she fractured her foot.

Amy Dowden in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom during last year's final BBC

Alongside Amy, all of last year’s Strictly pros will also be returning for the show’s landmark season – apart from Giovanni Pernice, after it was confirmed the BBC is currently investigating complaints made about him by several of his former celebrity partners. Giovanni has previously refuted the claims made about his conduct.

