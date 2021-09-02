Amy Winehouse's Dad Mitch Blasts Plans For New Biopic About Singer's Life

Amy Winehouse’s father has spoken out after it was revealed that a biopic about the singer was in the works.

Earlier this week, The Hollywood Reporter announced that a new film was being made based on the last three years of Amy’s life.

The film is said to be based on Daphne Barak’s book Saving Amy, which was released a year before the Grammy-winning star’s death from alcohol poisoning, at the age of 27.

A statement from production company Halcyon said: “Our team is honoured to be working on this project. Although her career was cut far too short, Amy was the voice of a generation and we look forward to telling her story in the most poignant way possible.”