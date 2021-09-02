Amy Winehouse's Dad Mitch Blasts Plans For New Biopic About Singer's Life

Amy Winehouse’s father has spoken out after it was revealed that a biopic about the singer was in the works.
Earlier this week, The Hollywood Reporter announced that a new film was being made based on the last three years of Amy’s life.
The film is said to be based on Daphne Barak’s book Saving Amy, which was released a year before the Grammy-winning star’s death from alcohol poisoning, at the age of 27.
A statement from production company Halcyon said: “Our team is honoured to be working on this project. Although her career was cut far too short, Amy was the voice of a generation and we look forward to telling her story in the most poignant way possible.”
However, Mitch Winehouse is less than pleased about the plans for a new film based on his daughter’s final years.
Mitch told TMZ that the new film was “100 per cent not allowed”, insisting that neither he nor anyone from Amy’s family had been approached for permission.
“They can’t be that stupid. Everyone knows proper licences must be granted,” he told the online outlet.
Author Daphne Barak responded to TMZ: “I have all of the releases and legal agreements needed. This material is also all legally my property to sell.”
She also insisted that the proposed film is “not a biopic”, but will instead incorporate footage she recorded while putting together her book.
Mitch noted that an authorised biopic about Amy was already in the works, which will apparently begin filming in 2022.
The former cabbie was previously critical of the Oscar-winning documentary Amy, which told the story of her life.
He and Amy’s mum Janis teamed up for their own documentary on the BBC earlier this year, titled Reclaiming Amy, which coincided with the 10th anniversary of the Back To Black star’s death.